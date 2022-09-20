The City of Coal Run is still awaiting reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for repair work done following flood events.
“We’re out about $119,000 for work done on Stone Coal,” Mayor Andrew Scott said. “We’re out a little over $200,000 for work done on Cowpen and other areas of the city.”
Scott said FEMA is getting more difficult to work with.
“I have been mayor under three U.S. Presidents, Obama, Trump and now Biden,” Scott said. “Under Obama and Trump, it was a very easy process — you had a problem, you fixed it, you let FEMA see it, you sent them receipts and pictures and they reimbursed you, but with Biden, it ain’t working that way.
“I really don’t know what their problem is, but they are looking for ways to deny us,” Scott said. “I know FEMA is understaffed but keep in mind, FEMA is used to dealing with natural disasters on large scales such as hurricanes that affect several states at once.”
Scott said FEMA is asking for documents that don’t exist and is questioning nearly every repair.
“FEMA is getting ridiculous, and I’ve been very vocal with our senator and congressmen,” Scott said. “I told them that the days of the city of Coal Run going out and making repairs and fronting the cost and waiting for FEMA to reimburse us is over.”
In other actions taken, the commissioners accepted the resignation of Safety Officer Darian Gooslin. The commission had earlier accepted the resignation of Assistant Police Chief David Gooslin.
The commission unanimously approved the hiring of Josh Tackett as a police officer for the city. Tackett’s formal swearing in will take place at the Oct. 13 meeting.
The commission also set 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 as Halloween trick-or-treat night, joining with the county and the City of Pikeville.