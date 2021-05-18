Coal Run City Commissioners got a look at the latest non-lethal weapons the Coal Run Police Department has purchased.
“These types of weapons are the future of policing,” Coal Run Police Chief Anthony Maggard said. “This pellet type weapon is just another option an officer has before having to rely on their firearm.”
The pellet style gun fires a pepper ball or a self-defense ball.
“This will stop a person who may be armed with a knife or bat or some kind of weapon like that,” Maggard said. “The suspect can be safely taken into custody without the officer pulling their service firearm.”
Maggard said officers will have to be trained on the use of the pellet guns.
“I’ll be sending an officer soon to be trained by the manufacturer so they can be certified to train the other officers,” Maggard said. “Only after the officers are trained will they be able to carry these new weapons.”
Larger police departments are already deploying the new non-lethal pellet weapons to their officers while other departments are cutting down the use of tasers in favor of the pellet weapons.
“We are always looking for a way for our city to be proactive,” Mayor Andrew Scott said. “This is another example of this.”
Maggard said he hopes to have the new non-lethal weapons deployed to his department officers by early June after their training.