During the regular monthly meeting of the Coal Run City Commission May 12, 95th Dist state Rep. Ashley Tackett-Laferty provided an update on repairs due to the damage received during the New Year’s Day flooding event that hit portions of Pike County and the City of Coal Run.
Mayor Andrew Scott had asked Tackett-Laferty for an update regarding the damage on the main fork of Cowpen, which is a state road.
“Route 2061 is a huge concern for us,” Scott said. “Rep. Tackett-Laferty, Sen. Phillip Wheeler, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 officials Mary Westfall-Holbrook and Paxton Weddington, several commissioners and I looked at the damage and everyone agreed it was horrible with one particular area that is very, very dangerous.”
Tackett-Laferty said that District 12 officials have informed her that as soon as all the paperwork is finished work will begin.
“The bid has been let and accepted and District 12 officials will be stressing to the contractor how urgent this project is,” Tackett-Laferty said. “This will cover all of the embankment failures in that area.
“Since this bid has been awarded, hopefully we’ll see some movement on this project very soon,” Tackett-Laferty said.
The commission also discussed repairing some playground equipment in the city park and repairing lights in the city park and switching to LED lights, both motions to address the problems were passed unanimously.
Mayor Scott also recognized the Coal Run Police Department and public safety officers during National Police Week (May 11-17).
“We appreciate our dedicated police and public safety officers,” Scott said. “We’ll plan on a celebration to show that appreciation.”