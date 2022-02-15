During the Feb. 10 meeting of the Coal Run City Commission, commissioners an unusual move and set the city’s property tax rate at zero.
In the January meeting, the commission heard the first reading of the ordinance pertaining to the real property tax rate in the city and the commission indicated at that time they intended to keep the rate the same of .0003 cents per $100 of assessed value.
However, in this month’s meeting, Mayor Andrew Scott suggested erasing the tax rate for 2022.
“Folks are having to pay, right now at least, 40 percent more on their vehicle tax, groceries are going up and basically everything is going up,” Scott said. “Which brings me to this tax levy, and I want to be real honest about this, many of our residents for one of these reasons are struggling to make ends meet.
“In our last meeting, we had set a .0003 rate, but the city is doing well, and I think we should consider basically abolishing the city property tax by lowering it to .0000 (cents per $100 of assessed value),” Scott said. "We are blessed to have a lot of businesses who operate in Coal Run that pay occupational and net profit taxes and with what our residents are going through with rising costs, I think any bit of relief we can give directly to our residents in the form of just getting rid of the city property rate for the time being would be a help.”
The commissioners agreed with Scott and amended the ordinance to reflect the city real property tax rate at .0000 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Mayor Scott stressed though that this was just on the City of Coal Run property tax and that residents will still need to pay their county property taxes.
“I think this is the least we can do for our residents, many of whom are dealing with the aftermath of flooding too,” Scott said.
Also discussed during the meeting was increasing the pay for the city commissioners to a flat salary rate of $750 per month beginning January 1, 2023.
“I’ve personally seen these commissioners out physically working in ditches and culverts, putting together safety programs and talking with engineers about projects,” Scott said. “These commissioners need to be compensated more than they are now.”
Scott made the motion which was seconded by Commissioner Joe Adkins to increase the rate of pay and the ordinance will receive a second reading in the March meeting.
The commissioners then began to discuss the salary of the position of mayor. Scott excused himself from the meeting.
The commissioners decided to set the base salary rate for the mayor’s position at $3,000 per month to begin Jan. 1, 2023. The ordinance will be voted on during the March meeting.