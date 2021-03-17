The City of Coal Run has hired another police officer, the second new officer in eight months.
City Commissioners voted unanimously on March 11 to hire Victor Nakayassu.
Nakayassu recently completed the Peace Officer Professional Standards (POPS) examination and was sworn in during the March 11 commission meeting by Mayor Andrew Scott with Nakayassu’s parents in attendance.
The 23-year-old Nakayassu is currently a student at the University of Pikeville and is originally from Boston, Massachusetts.
Nakayassu joins Officer Ashley Cook as the newest members of the department.
Both Nakayassu and Cook will be attending the department of Criminal Justice Training academy in Richmond, Kentucky to attain their certifications as police officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.