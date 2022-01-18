Damage sustained by nearly every neighborhood in the community during the New Year’s Day flash flooding was among the items discussed during the City of Coal Run City Commission meeting Jan. 13.
Mayor Andrew Scott said the amount of damage the city sustained was the worst he has seen.
“I want to thank our city commissioners Trey Deskins, Joe Adkins, Beverly Jo Osborne and Mike Steele since our flooding; they have been all over the city of Coal Run assessing damage and our city employees for the way they responded to the emergency,” Scott said. “I think this is the most damage that Coal Run has ever sustained from a flood.”
Scott said the city will be doing some emergency repairs in areas of the city, but more funding will have to come in.
“Commissioner Osborne and I went with Mary Westfall-Holbrook and Paxton Weddington from KYTC District 12, state Sen. Phillip Wheeler and Rep. Ashley Tackett Lafferty touring the affected areas on Cowpen and over to the Stone Coal side through Clevenger Branch,” Scott said. “Ashley has been in direct communication on our behalf with the governor and Rocky Adkins and I believe they are going to help us in addition to the disaster declaration which I expect will be granted.”
Scott said that when storms moved through the community last February, the city received money for repairs from the flooding damage then and now this round of flooding took out many of those repairs that cost in excess of $60,000.
“I believe that Phillip and Ashley are willing to work with us along with Rocky Adkins,” Scott said. “I do believe this storm will get a disaster declaration, but it will take us a while to get everything fixed but we will get there.”
In other business, with the start of a new year brings the usual discussions of ordinances.
The commission discussed the tax levy on 2022 real property taxes and decided the tax rate would not change from last year and will remain at .0003 per $100. The commission will formally approve the rate at its Feb. 10 meeting.
The commission also discussed keeping the regular meeting day the second Thursday of each month and will formally approve that ordinance at the February meeting.
The commission did approve a resolution reappointing commissioner Joe Adkins as mayor pro tem.