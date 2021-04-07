Georgetown College, a private, Christian college in Georgetown is proud to announce Caylin Coleman of Pikeville as the latest student accepted into the college’s prestigious Christian Scholars Program and Health Scholars Program.
According to a statement from the college, the Christian Scholars Program provides students the opportunity to pursue God’s calling in their lives and their future careers. Students in the program work closely with mentors, carefully think about their faith, and serve communities in need. Acceptance to the program is competitive, and each student accepted receives a $1,000 scholarship upon admittance to the program.
Alongside a community of like-minded students, Health Scholars gives students professional experiences and the skills and preparation they need to succeed in any form of post-graduate health program. Graduates are well-prepared and highly successful in everything from Medicine to small and large animal Veterinary practices, Physical Therapy and Healthcare Administration, the statement said.
