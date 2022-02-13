The University of Pikeville (UPike) Coleman College of Business will host a Speaker and Leadership Series event on Friday, February 18, at 1 p.m. in Booth Auditorium in the Record Memorial Building. Author and innovator Dr. Chris Harris, ‘99, will serve as the featured guest speaker with his presentation, “Please Listen to Me…Things I Understand Now, I Didn’t Understand Then!”
Harris is the vice president of Harris Lean Systems Incorporated, which specializes in the implementation of Lean Enterprise derived from the Toyota Production System. The company is located in Georgetown. He is a five-time published book author in addition to authoring many articles and journals that discuss Lean Manufacturing implementation and has received the prestigious Shingo Prize for his book “Making Materials Flow.”
In addition to earning his bachelor’s degree from UPike in history/political science, Harris holds a master’s in youth development leadership and business administration and a doctorate of business administration in management.
The campus and the community are cordially invited to attend the February 18 event. For more information, contact Brenda Maynard by calling (606) 218-5005 or emailing brendamaynard@upike.edu.