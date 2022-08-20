Several organizations came together Aug. 16 to hold the second Community Blessing Giveaway in the Pikeville City Park which drew huge crowds.
The Pikeville Community Kitchen partnered with the East Kentucky Dream Center, the Pikeville City Police and the City of Pikeville for a back to school giveaway.
Free items included, clothing, shoes, book bags and school supplies. A sno cone truck offered free sno cones, and the public enjoyed free pizza and hotdogs.
Kathy Hamilton, with the Pikeville Community Kitchen, said the event is important to encourage kids to let them know the community cares about them.
“We are putting this event on to help parents out financially and to encourage our kids and let them know we care about them by supplying them with whatever they need to give them a good start in school,” Hamilton said. “And actually, the Pikeville City Police had the idea and we jumped in and said this is a great idea, so here we are.”
City Commissioner Steve Hartsock said the event was a fantastic opportunity to show kindness to the community.
“We are just living in a time where it is important to show compassion and to help each other when we can,” Hartsock said. “I’m proud of the Pikeville City Police and the Dream Center for the hard work they do to help others. This is a back to school give away and it’s important to kids and to the community.”
Rachel Dotson, director of the East Kentucky Dream Center, said the center brought over donations to the event for back-to-school.
“The Dream Center came together with Pikeville Community Kitchen and the City of Pikeville to bless the community with back-to-school items,” Dotson said. “We have free shoes, free school supplies, and free food.”
Lieutenant Chad Branham said the Pikeville Police Department brought two truckloads of back-to-school items donated from Walmart.
“We have four tables full of toys,” Branham said. “If you will notice, all of these toys are the types that kids can get outdoors with. Kids need something to play with to keep them active. The other booths have back to school supplies, we have brought toys. Also I have officers Stambaugh, Nelson and Kranzman here assisting today.”