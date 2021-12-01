December 2
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— A Nutcracker Evening, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Kids can paint their own nutcracker and make a mouse ornament while watching a cartoon adaption of "The Nutcracker" at this program at the Belfry Public Library on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. and at Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) and Elkhorn City Public Library on Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m.
December 3
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Wednesday and Friday at the East Kentucky Dream Center. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
— Unveiling the Dead Sea Scrolls: Meet Brent Seales, Pikeville First Baptist Church, 126 Fourth Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m.
For more than 20 years, Brent Seales, UK Alumni Professor in the Department of Computer Science, has been working to create and use high-tech, non-invasive tools to rescue hidden texts and restore them to humanity. Dubbed “the man who can read the unreadable,” he has generated international recognition for his “virtual unwrapping” work to read damaged ancient artifacts — such as the Dead Sea Scrolls and Herculaneum papyrus rolls — without ever physically opening them. Lunch with the UK Recruitment Team will follow the presentation. Brought to you by Bit Source, CEDAR, Inc. and UK College of Engineering.
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— A Nutcracker Evening, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Kids can paint their own nutcracker and make a mouse ornament while watching a cartoon adaption of "The Nutcracker" at this program at the Belfry Public Library on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. and at Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) and Elkhorn City Public Library on Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m.
— A Nutcracker Evening, Elkhorn City Public Library, 150 Main Street, Elkhorn City.
4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Kids can paint their own nutcracker and make a mouse ornament while watching a cartoon adaption of "The Nutcracker" at this program at the Belfry Public Library on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. and at Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) and Elkhorn City Public Library on Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m.
— “Elf: The Musical” by Artists Collaborative Theatre, Mountain Arts Center: Gearhart Auditorium, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg.
7:30 p.m.
Artists Collaborative Theatre’s “Elf: The Musical” is gracing two stages near you this holiday season! First, the shows will take place on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at the Mountain Arts Center’s Gearheart Auditorium in Prestonsburg. Then, it will run Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at Breaks Interstate Park. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12, or at, www.macarts.com, or, www.breakspark.com. Co-sponsors of the event include Pike County Fine Arts UK Extension Office, Prestonsburg Tourism, Breaks Interstate Park, Mountain Arts Center and Kentucky Arts Council.
December 4
— Annual Christmas Giveaway, Pikeville Area Family YMCA, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
8:30 a.m. - Noon.
Thankful Hearts Food Pantry will be having Annual Christmas Giveaway. Children must be present to get gifts with Santa. Must follow the COVID-19 Rules: Wear a mask, and respect social distancing. No foul language. Parents, please keep up with your children and keep them under control.
— Christmas Community Bazaar, South Side Mall, 275 Southside Mall Road, South Williamson.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Bring your homemade, handcrafted items or set up your business booth to sell for the day. The cost for this event is $25 per booth; additional $5.00 if you need a table provided. (Tables are limited.) Link to forms: https://bit.ly/31dKrOk.
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
How about a stroll through Downtown Pikeville on a beautiful carriage? The rides run every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The rides are $15 per person and begin at 4:00 p.m. at Pikeville City Park and end at 7:00 p.m. Contact Muddy Boots LLC at, (606)794-9881, to schedule your ride today.
— “Elf: The Musical” by Artists Collaborative Theatre, Mountain Arts Center: Gearhart Auditorium, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg.
7:30 p.m.
Artists Collaborative Theatre’s “Elf: The Musical” is gracing two stages near you this holiday season! First, the shows will take place on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at the Mountain Arts Center’s Gearheart Auditorium in Prestonsburg. Then, it will run Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at Breaks Interstate Park. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12, or at, www.macarts.com, or, www.breakspark.com. Co-sponsors of the event include Pike County Fine Arts UK Extension Office, Prestonsburg Tourism, Breaks Interstate Park, Mountain Arts Center and Kentucky Arts Council.
December 5
— Jingle Jam, Connection Church, 220 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville.
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.; 11 a.m. - Noon.
A Christmas party big enough for the whole family. Everyone is welcome.
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
Noon - 6 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
How about a stroll through Downtown Pikeville on a beautiful carriage? The rides run every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The rides are $15 per person and begin at 4:00 p.m. at Pikeville City Park and end at 7:00 p.m. Contact Muddy Boots LLC at, (606)794-9881, to schedule your ride today.
December 6
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Introduction to Ham Radio, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
2 p.m.
Ham radio is used for a variety of recreational and service-related activities. Amateur radio operators participate in competitive events; act as a vital communications link during emergencies and disasters; and advance their technical skills and build their own radio components. This informational program is for anyone interested in amateur radio, and will meet on the third floor of the Pike County Public Library.
December 7
— Women’s Basketball: UPike vs. WVU Tech, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
— No-Sew Gnome Craft, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Create your own no-sew Christmas gnomes! Suitable for all ages. This program will take place at the Belfry Public Library and Elkhorn City Public Library on Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) on Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
— No-Sew Gnome Craft, Elkhorn City Public Library, 150 Main Street, Elkhorn City.
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Create your own no-sew Christmas gnomes! Suitable for all ages. This program will take place at the Belfry Public Library and Elkhorn City Public Library on Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) on Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
December 8
— Tech Days: Computer Skills for Any Skill Level, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Join our Basic Computer Skills class each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Participants get hands-on training with today’s technology to build the skills they’ll need for tomorrow. Laptops are provided and signup is available at the Lee Avenue library. For more information, call, (606)437-6001.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Wednesday and Friday at the East Kentucky Dream Center. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
December 9
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
December 10
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Wednesday and Friday at the East Kentucky Dream Center. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— No-Sew Gnome Craft, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Create your own no-sew Christmas gnomes! Suitable for all ages. This program will take place at the Belfry Public Library and Elkhorn City Public Library on Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) on Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
— “Elf: The Musical” by Artists Collaborative Theatre, Breaks Interstate Park, 627 Commission Circle, Breaks, Virginia.
7:30 p.m.
Artists Collaborative Theatre’s “Elf: The Musical” is gracing two stages near you this holiday season! First, the shows will take place on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at the Mountain Arts Center’s Gearheart Auditorium in Prestonsburg. Then, it will run Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at Breaks Interstate Park. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12, or at, www.macarts.com, or, www.breakspark.com. Co-sponsors of the event include Pike County Fine Arts UK Extension Office, Prestonsburg Tourism, Breaks Interstate Park, Mountain Arts Center and Kentucky Arts Council.
— The App Presents “A Christmas Story,” The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
7:30 p.m.
“A Christmas Story” is a stage play adaptation of the popular 1983 film and book by Joseph Robinette of the same name. story takes place in Indiana in the 1940s and focuses on a 9-year-old child named Ralphie Parker, who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Tickets are $20, and there is a $4 convenience fee per ticket. For tickets, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street in Pikeville.
December 11
— 10th Annual Photos with the Grinch: Benefitting Pike County Homeless Students, Johnson’s Home & Garden, 130 Power Drive, Pikeville.
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
We have been helping our Pike County homeless students have a brighter Christmas for 10 years! We will be following all social distancing guidelines, and we ask that, if you are unvaccinated, please wear a mask. The event is free and the photos will be posted online for you to download or share. You are also welcome to take your own photos. If you are able, we ask that you bring a wrapped gift for one of the students. They will each have a number, and I ask that you write the number on the package. Only bring new items for the gifts; you may also make a monetary donation. The event will be inside this year. No pets allowed in the store during the event. For more information, call, (606)432-8460.
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— Women’s Basketball: UPike vs. Thomas More University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
How about a stroll through Downtown Pikeville on a beautiful carriage? The rides run every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The rides are $15 per person and begin at 4:00 p.m. at Pikeville City Park and end at 7:00 p.m. Contact Muddy Boots LLC at, (606)794-9881, to schedule your ride today.
— An Afternoon With Santa, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Pikeville High School’s Teens Who Care UNITEd Club presents, “An Afternoon With Santa,” which will be a free family fun event at Pikeville City Park from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 11. The event will include pictures with Santa, crafts, fun, games, and free gift wrapping for anything purchased downtown.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. Fisk University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
— “Elf: The Musical” by Artists Collaborative Theatre, Breaks Interstate Park, 627 Commission Circle, Breaks, Virginia.
7:30 p.m.
Artists Collaborative Theatre’s “Elf: The Musical” is gracing two stages near you this holiday season! First, the shows will take place on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at the Mountain Arts Center’s Gearheart Auditorium in Prestonsburg. Then, it will run Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at Breaks Interstate Park. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12, or at, www.macarts.com, or, www.breakspark.com. Co-sponsors of the event include Pike County Fine Arts UK Extension Office, Prestonsburg Tourism, Breaks Interstate Park, Mountain Arts Center and Kentucky Arts Council.
— The App Presents “A Christmas Story,” The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
7:30 p.m.
“A Christmas Story” is a stage play adaptation of the popular 1983 film and book by Joseph Robinette of the same name. story takes place in Indiana in the 1940s and focuses on a 9-year-old child named Ralphie Parker, who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Tickets are $20, and there is a $4 convenience fee per ticket. For tickets, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street in Pikeville.
December 12
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
Noon - 6 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— The App Presents “A Christmas Story,” The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
3 p.m.
“A Christmas Story” is a stage play adaptation of the popular 1983 film and book by Joseph Robinette of the same name. story takes place in Indiana in the 1940s and focuses on a 9-year-old child named Ralphie Parker, who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Tickets are $20, and there is a $4 convenience fee per ticket. For tickets, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street in Pikeville.
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
How about a stroll through Downtown Pikeville on a beautiful carriage? The rides run every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The rides are $15 per person and begin at 4:00 p.m. at Pikeville City Park and end at 7:00 p.m. Contact Muddy Boots LLC at, (606)794-9881, to schedule your ride today.
— Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Concert (with special guest Morgan Wade) Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
7 p.m.
Tickets are $35.50, $45.50, $65.50 and $89.50. For tickets, call (606)444-5500, visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office, or visit, www.ticketmaster.com.
There are updated health and safety requirements to attend the Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit show at The Appalachian Wireless Arena on Dec. 12, 2021. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising due to the Delta Variant, all attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In attending the event you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event:
-Are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose, no later than Nov. 28, 2021) and provide proof of vaccination; i.e. original vaccination card, copy of vaccination card, picture of vaccination card.
Name on proof of vaccination must match name on ID. There can be medical exceptions with a note from a doctor. Children under 12 will be required to wear a mask.
December 13
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
December 14
— 70th Annual Rotary Pancake Day, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Join us for our 70th annual Rotary Pancake Day at the Appalachian Wireless Arena beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, and drink included for only $5. Tickets are available at the door or from a Rotarian. We hope to see you there.
December 15
— Tech Days: Computer Skills for Any Skill Level, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Join our Basic Computer Skills class each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Participants get hands-on training with today’s technology to build the skills they’ll need for tomorrow. Laptops are provided and signup is available at the Lee Avenue library. For more information, call, (606)437-6001.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Wednesday and Friday at the East Kentucky Dream Center. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
December 16
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
December 17
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Wednesday and Friday at the East Kentucky Dream Center. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
— Genealogy Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Pike County Public Library’s Genealogy Group meets the 1st & 3rd Friday of each month to share family history and family trees, photographs, and research. Meetings are held from 3-5 p.m. in the Genealogy Room (second floor) of the Lee Avenue library. For more information, please contact Charlene at, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— “Elf: The Musical” by Artists Collaborative Theatre, Breaks Interstate Park, 627 Commission Circle, Breaks, Virginia.
7:30 p.m.
Artists Collaborative Theatre’s “Elf: The Musical” is gracing two stages near you this holiday season! First, the shows will take place on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at the Mountain Arts Center’s Gearheart Auditorium in Prestonsburg. Then, it will run Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at Breaks Interstate Park. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12, or at, www.macarts.com, or, www.breakspark.com. Co-sponsors of the event include Pike County Fine Arts UK Extension Office, Prestonsburg Tourism, Breaks Interstate Park, Mountain Arts Center and Kentucky Arts Council.
— The App Presents “A Christmas Story,” The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
7:30 p.m.
“A Christmas Story” is a stage play adaptation of the popular 1983 film and book by Joseph Robinette of the same name. story takes place in Indiana in the 1940s and focuses on a 9-year-old child named Ralphie Parker, who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Tickets are $20, and there is a $4 convenience fee per ticket. For tickets, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street in Pikeville.
December 18
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
How about a stroll through Downtown Pikeville on a beautiful carriage? The rides run every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The rides are $15 per person and begin at 4:00 p.m. at Pikeville City Park and end at 7:00 p.m. Contact Muddy Boots LLC at, (606)794-9881, to schedule your ride today.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. Thomas More University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
— “Elf: The Musical” by Artists Collaborative Theatre, Breaks Interstate Park, 627 Commission Circle, Breaks, Virginia.
7:30 p.m.
Artists Collaborative Theatre’s “Elf: The Musical” is gracing two stages near you this holiday season! First, the shows will take place on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at the Mountain Arts Center’s Gearheart Auditorium in Prestonsburg. Then, it will run Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at Breaks Interstate Park. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12, or at, www.macarts.com, or, www.breakspark.com. Co-sponsors of the event include Pike County Fine Arts UK Extension Office, Prestonsburg Tourism, Breaks Interstate Park, Mountain Arts Center and Kentucky Arts Council.
— The App Presents “A Christmas Story,” The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
7:30 p.m.
“A Christmas Story” is a stage play adaptation of the popular 1983 film and book by Joseph Robinette of the same name. story takes place in Indiana in the 1940s and focuses on a 9-year-old child named Ralphie Parker, who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Tickets are $20, and there is a $4 convenience fee per ticket. For tickets, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street in Pikeville.
December 19
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
Noon - 6 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— The App Presents “A Christmas Story,” The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
3 p.m.
“A Christmas Story” is a stage play adaptation of the popular 1983 film and book by Joseph Robinette of the same name. story takes place in Indiana in the 1940s and focuses on a 9-year-old child named Ralphie Parker, who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Tickets are $20, and there is a $4 convenience fee per ticket. For tickets, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street in Pikeville.
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
How about a stroll through Downtown Pikeville on a beautiful carriage? The rides run every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The rides are $15 per person and begin at 4:00 p.m. at Pikeville City Park and end at 7:00 p.m. Contact Muddy Boots LLC at, (606)794-9881, to schedule your ride today.
December 21
— A Dickens Tale: A Play, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
2:30 p.m.
Old Ebeneezer Scrooge has only one passion in life: money. Even at Christmas time, he’s more interested in making sure his business affairs are in order than in making sure his friends and family are cared for, but he’s about to learn an important lesson. Perfect for young and old alike, “A Dickens Tale” brings Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” to life. Join old Scrooge, bumbling Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, old Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future while discovering the true meaning of the season.
Appropriate for all ages. This 45-minute two person performance will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Belfry Public Library and at 5:30 p.m. at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
— A Dickens Tale: A Play, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
5:30 p.m.
Old Ebeneezer Scrooge has only one passion in life: money. Even at Christmas time, he’s more interested in making sure his business affairs are in order than in making sure his friends and family are cared for, but he’s about to learn an important lesson. Perfect for young and old alike, “A Dickens Tale” brings Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” to life. Join old Scrooge, bumbling Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, old Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future while discovering the true meaning of the season.
Appropriate for all ages. This 45-minute two person performance will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Belfry Public Library and at 5:30 p.m. at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
December 22
— Tech Days: Computer Skills for Any Skill Level, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Join our Basic Computer Skills class each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Participants get hands-on training with today’s technology to build the skills they’ll need for tomorrow. Laptops are provided and signup is available at the Lee Avenue library. For more information, call, (606)437-6001.
December 29
— Tech Days: Computer Skills for Any Skill Level, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Join our Basic Computer Skills class each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Participants get hands-on training with today’s technology to build the skills they’ll need for tomorrow. Laptops are provided and signup is available at the Lee Avenue library. For more information, call, (606)437-6001.
December 30
— Women’s Basketball: UPike vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
Noon - 2 p.m.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. Rio Grande University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.