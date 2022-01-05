January 5
— Tech Days: Basic Computer Class, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m.
Learn basic computer skills at the Pike County Public Library. Classes are offered at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and will cover email, phones, tablets, tech lingo, resume and flyer creation, and more. For more information, call, (606)437-6001.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
— Teen Activity Club, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen Activity Club is a craft group for kids ages 12-18. You can join the Teen Club group page at, https://bit.ly/3JC3BiW. Teen Activity Club meets at the Belfry Library on alternating Tuesdays at 4:00; at Lee Avenue on alternating Wednesdays at 4:00; and at Phelps Library on alternating Fridays at 4:00.
January 6
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
— Women’s Basketball: UPike vs. Bethel University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
6 p.m.
January 7
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
— Genealogy Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Pike County Public Library's Genealogy Group meets the first and third Friday of each month to share family history and family trees, photographs and research. Meetings are held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Genealogy Room (second floor) of the Lee Avenue library. For more information, please contact Charlene at, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— Belfry Lego Club, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Put your Lego building skills to the test with bi-weekly challenges and inspiration as you build with other Lego fans. Lego blocks are provided by the library. Please do not bring your own! Belfry Lego Club meets at the Belfry Public Library on alternating Fridays.
— Concert for Western Kentucky Tornado Relief, Broken Throne Great Hall, 211 Main Street, Pikeville.
7 p.m.
Concert will feature Nicholas Jamerson and the Morning Jays; Leah Blevins; and Clarke Sexton. Tickets: $15. 21 years old or older. Proceeds raised will go to Muhlenberg County Tornado Relief. Organizers will be taking supplies as well, including: dish soap, liquid household cleaner, 5 gallon buckets, latex/rubber gloves, work gloves, bottled water, propane, heavy duty garbage bags, dust mask, sponges, scrub brushes, bleach, towels, warm clothes, socks and underwear, blankets, shoes, toiletries, generators, gas cards and pillows. Come have a good time enjoying a delicious locally crafted beer and dancing your butt off to three of the best musicians from our state, while raising money for brothers and sisters in need. For more information, call, (606)253-3099.
January 8
— Quilters Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
Noon - 3 p.m.
Pike County Public Library Quilters Group is a quilting social that also teaches quilting and needlework. Participants exchange patterns, quilting ideas, and sewing projects. Both beginners and experienced quilters are welcome! Quilters Group meets alternating Saturdays at noon at the Lee Avenue Library. For more information, contact Charlene at, (606)437-6001, or, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— Women’s Basketball: UPike vs. Freed-Hardeman University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
2 p.m.
— Belfry Yarn Group, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The Belfry Yarn Group is a group for learning new ways to use yarn. The group meets at 4 p.m. on alternating Saturdays to complete yarn projects. Supplies are provided by the library. For more information or to sign up for the Belfry Yarn Club, call the Belfry Library at, (606)353-9429.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. Freed-Hardeman University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
4 p.m.
January 10
— Job Fair, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Are you searching for a rewarding career in Behavioral Health or Primary Medical Care? Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is hosting a job fair on Jan. 10, 2022. Mountain will be hiring on-site for a variety of positions, including Bachelor’s-level Therapists, Licensed Master’s-level Therapists, Peer Support Specialists, Community Support Associates, Medical Scribes and more. Please join us for this exciting opportunity. For more information, call, (606)886-8572.
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
January 11
— Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony & Open House: CORE Health Centers, 274 Cassidy Boulevard, Pikeville.
1:30 p.m.
January 12
— Tech Days: Basic Computer Class, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
— Adulting 101, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Learn car maintenance basics, budgeting, sewing, cooking and more with Adulting 101. Classes are held every other Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) and are geared for ages 15-25.
January 13
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
January 14
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
— Pinecone Snowy Owl Craft, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
5 p.m.
Create your own Pinecone Snowy Owl at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue), Belfry Public Library, and Elkhorn City Public Library at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14. All materials provided and no registration required.
January 15
— Crochet for Beginners, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
2:30 p.m.
Learn to crochet at the Pike County Public Library. Meets alternating Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. All materials provided. Sign up by calling the library at, (606)437-6001.
January 17
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
January 18
— Book Talks Book Club, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
5 p.m.
January 19
— Tech Days: Basic Computer Class, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
January 20
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
— Women’s Basketball: UPike vs. Martin Methodist, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
6 p.m.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. University of Tennessee Southern, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
8 p.m.
January 21
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
— Genealogy Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
— Belfry Lego Club, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
January 22
— The Science of Snow and Ice, Phelps Public Library, 38575 KY-194, Phelps.
11 a.m.
Kids learn how cool science can be as they learn there is more than one kind of ice, explore chemistry with “instant snow” and much more. This 45 minute hands-on program is suitable for ages 5-12 and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22.
— Quilters Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
Noon - 3 p.m.
— The Science of Snow and Ice, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
1 p.m.
Kids learn how cool science can be as they learn there is more than one kind of ice, explore chemistry with “instant snow” and much more. This 45 minute hands-on program is suitable for ages 5-12 and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22.
— Women’s Basketball: UPike vs. Life University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
2 p.m.
— The Science of Snow and Ice, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
3 p.m.
Kids learn how cool science can be as they learn there is more than one kind of ice, explore chemistry with “instant snow” and much more. This 45 minute hands-on program is suitable for ages 5-12 and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22.
— Belfry Yarn Group, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
— The Science of Snow and Ice, Elkhorn City Public Library, 150 Main Street, Elkhorn City.
5 p.m.
Kids learn how cool science can be as they learn there is more than one kind of ice, explore chemistry with “instant snow” and much more. This 45 minute hands-on program is suitable for ages 5-12 and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22.
January 24
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
— Blessing Bag Giveaway, Pikeville Community Kitchen, 107 Main Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m.
For more information, call, (606)233-9467.
January 26
— Tech Days: Basic Computer Class, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
— Adulting 101, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
January 27
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
January 28
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
— Buckcherry & The Lacs Concert, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
7 p.m.
Tickets: $28-38. Tickets and parking passes will be available online at, Ticketmaster.com, or at the Community Trust Bank Box Office, located at 126 Main Street. For more information, call the Box Office at, (606)444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.
January 29
— Crochet for Beginners, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
2:30 p.m.
— Cody Johnson Concert, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $48, $53, $128 (VIP). Tickets and parking passes will be available online at, Ticketmaster.com, or at the Community Trust Bank Box Office, located at 126 Main Street. For more information, call the Box Office at, (606)444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.
January 31
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
