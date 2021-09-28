September 28
— Free Hot Meals & Groceries, First Christian Church, 313 Chloe Road, Pikeville.
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Please stay in your car and volunteers will bring the items to you. Everyone is welcome.
September 29
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
— Volleyball: UPike vs. Thomas More University, UPike Gymnasium, Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
September 30
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Embroidery for Beginners, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Embroidery for Beginners offers embroidery instruction, stitch techniques, tips and tricks, and basic patterns. The class is free and all materials are provided.
Embroidery for Beginners is held every other Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue).
October 1
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
— Justin Moore Concert, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Justin Moore performs, with special guest Adam Sanders Music and featuring Chayce Beckham. Tickets start at $29.75. For tickets, visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office or on Ticketmaster. For more information, call, (606)444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.
October 2
— Quilters Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
Noon - 3 p.m.
Pike County Public Library Quilters Group is a quilting social that also teaches quilting and needlework. Participants exchange patterns, quilting ideas, and sewing projects. Both beginners and experienced quilters are welcome. Quilters Group meets alternating Saturdays at noon at the Lee Avenue Library. Remaining meeting dates include: Oct. 30, Nov. 13, Nov. 27 and Dec. 11. For more information, contact Charlene at 606-437-6001 or charlene@pikelibrary.org
— Women’s Soccer: UPike vs. Thomas More University, Bob Amos Park, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
— Hoptoberfest, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Happening at the Main Street stage.
— Men’s Soccer: UPike vs. Thomas More University, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
4 p.m.
October 3
— Annual Historic Snivley Chapel Celebration, 9807 Highway 194 West, Pikeville.
3 p.m.
This year’s Annual Historic Snivley Chapel Celebration will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, and will include music, dinner, fellowship and guest speaker Reverend Julie Hager Love, president of Kentucky United Methodist Church’s Homes for Children. Snivley Chapel is one of the oldest chapels in Eastern Kentucky. Those who attend will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. To find Snivley Chapel, turn left off of U.S. 23 at Pikeville Airport Road, and follow until reaching Ky. 194 and turn left. For more information, call Pastor Larry Penix at, (606)616-8430. Also, the public can visit the “Historic Snivley Chapel” Facebook page.
October 4
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
October 6
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
October 7
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
October 8
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
— Women’s Soccer: UPike vs. Cumberland University, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
Noon - 1 p.m.
— Men’s Soccer: UPike vs. Cumberland University, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
October 9
— Crochet for Beginners, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
2:30 p.m.
Learn to crochet at the Pike County Public Library! Meets every other Saturday at 2:30 p.m. All materials provided. Sign up by calling the library at, (606)437-6001.
October 10
— Women’s Soccer: UPike vs. University of Tennessee Southern, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
1 p.m.
October 11
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
October 12
October 13
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
October 14
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
October 15
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.