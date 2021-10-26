October 27
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
— Volleyball: UPike vs. Thomas More University, UPike Gym, Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
7 p.m.
October 28
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Mall-tober Fest, South Side Mall, 275 Southside Mall Road, South Williamson.
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Fall Festival Fames start at 6 p.m. Costume Contest starts at 7 p.m. Trunk or Treat in the mall parking lot. Any area churches or non-profit organizations that would like to participate in Trunk or Treat or volunteer, please contact the Mall Office for more information at, (606)237-1200.
— Trick-or-Treating, Pike County.
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
This is the date and time for Pike County’s and Pikeville’s trick-or-treating.
October 29
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
— Appalachian Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival, Downtown Pikeville.
All day.
Live music on Main Street and outdoor entertainment and games; local distilleries, Moonshine Shack, apparel and history; artisan-crafted and handmade products.
— Genealogy Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
3 p.m.
Pike County Public Library’s Genealogy Group meets the 1st & 3rd Friday of each month to share family history and family trees, photographs, and research. Meetings are held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Genealogy Room (second floor) of the Lee Avenue library. For more information, please contact Charlene at, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— Newsboys Concert: Step Into The Light Tour, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
7 p.m.
Step into the Light Tour, featuring Newsboys, Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee. Tickets start at $15. For tickets, visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office or on Ticketmaster. For more information, call, (606)444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.
October 30
— Pop Up Art on the Plaza, The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m.
Jessica Salyer, with Art Positive Project, teaches a class. $10 to participate. For more information or to register, visit, www.theapparts.org.
— Appalachian Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival, Downtown Pikeville.
All day.
Live music on Main Street and outdoor entertainment and games; local distilleries, Moonshine Shack, apparel and history; artisan-crafted and handmade products.
— Midnight Moonshine Run, Main Street, Pikeville.
Noon - 5 p.m.
$10 per runner. For details and to register, visit the Moonshine Shack on Main Street across the Appalachian Wireless Arena. $100 cash to the winner.
— Quilters Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
Noon - 3 p.m.
Pike County Public Library Quilters Group is a quilting social that also teaches quilting and needlework. Participants exchange patterns, quilting ideas, and sewing projects. Both beginners and experienced quilters are welcome. Quilters Group meets alternating Saturdays at noon at the Lee Avenue Library. The remaining meeting d include: Nov. 13, Nov. 27 and Dec. 11. For more information, contact Charlene at, (606)437-6001, or, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— Football: UPike vs. University of the Cumberlands, Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
1:30 p.m.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. Virginia University-Lynchburg, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
— Trunk or Treat, Grace Baptist Church, 160 Grace Trail, Pikeville.
5 p.m.
Come out to Trunk or Treat at Grace Baptist on Oct 30th beginning at 5pm. Candy will be given out, followed by food. This will be an outdoor event.
— Special Performance: Dark Side of the River, The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
7:30 p.m.
Come and hear “Down to the River” performing the classic album, “Dark Side of the Moon.” Costume contest. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $12, plus $3 convenience fee.
October 31
— Women’s Soccer: UPike vs. Warren Wilson, Bob Amos Park, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
2 p.m.
— Nightmare on Main, Main Street, Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Join us for some free spooky trick or treat fun. We have a wonderful lineup of great companies who will be out in our drive-through version of Nightmare on Main. Line up begins at Fire Station 3, must enter at Exit 24. Drive-through only, no walkers. All COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
November 1
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
November 2
— Aprons and Recipes, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Join us as we kick off the holiday season! Free recipes, taste testings, cookbook giveaway, raffles, and Best Handmade Apron Contest!
Aprons & Recipes will be held Tuesday, November 2nd from 1-3 p.m. at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue).
— Volleyball: UPike vs. Lindsey Wilson College, UPike Gym, Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. Simmons College, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
November 3
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
November 4
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
November 5
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
November 6
— Book Signing: “The Hillbilly Bigfoot Paranormal Survival Guide,” Page-3 Game Zone, 547 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville.
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Page-3’s Game Zone presents, “The Hillbilly Bigfoot Paranormal Survival Guide.” Get your signed personal copy of the first full-length graphic novel from local award-winning cartoonist Christopher Epling.
November 8
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
November 10
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
November 11
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
November 12
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.