January 26
— Tech Days: Basic Computer Class, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m.
Learn basic computer skills at the Pike County Public Library. Classes are offered at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and will cover email, phones, tablets, tech lingo, resume and flyer creation, and more. For more information, call, (606)437-6001.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
— Adulting 101, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Learn car maintenance basics, budgeting, sewing, cooking and more with Adulting 101. Classes are held every other Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) and are geared for ages 15-25.
January 27
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. Grace Community Kitchen offers free meals on Mondays and Thursdays every week. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
January 28
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
— Ribbon-Cutting & Grand Opening: Goodwill Industries, 145 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
11 a.m.
Join us as we celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Goodwill in Pikeville.
— Buckcherry & The Lacs Concert, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
7 p.m.
Tickets: $28-38. Tickets and parking passes will be available online at, Ticketmaster.com, or at the Community Trust Bank Box Office, located at 126 Main Street. For more information, call the Box Office at, (606)444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.
January 29
— Crochet for Beginners, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
2:30 p.m.
Learn to crochet at the Pike County Public Library. Meets alternating Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. All materials provided. Sign up by calling the library at, (606)437-6001.
— Cody Johnson Concert, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $48, $53, $128 (VIP). Tickets and parking passes will be available online at, Ticketmaster.com, or at the Community Trust Bank Box Office, located at 126 Main Street. For more information, call the Box Office at, (606)444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.
January 31
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. Grace Community Kitchen offers free meals on Mondays and Thursdays every week. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Women’s Basketball: UPike vs. Freed-Hardeman University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
6 p.m.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. Freed-Hardeman University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
8 p.m.
February 1
— Book Talks Book Club, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Book Talks meetings are held every other Tuesday at 5:00 at the Lee Avenue library. For more information, please contact Charlene at, (606)437-6001, or, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— 9th Annual Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center’s Banquet for Life: “Mountain Jamboree for Life,” Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
6 p.m.
Y’all are invited to the 9th annual Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center’s Banquet for Life! This year’s bazaar will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, beginning at 6 p.m. Our charming small-town hospitality, traditional values, and lively music will showcase this very dear-to-our-hearts event. All children deserve to feel loved and valued and what better way to highlight that sentiment than with our very own hometown Southern charm? The event will feature: traditional country food; live and silent auction items (UK basketball tickets, Gatlinburg weekend retreat tickets, and many more); bluegrass music performed by the UPike bluegrass band & the Pike Central HS band. To make this year’s Banquet for Life a reality, donations & table reservations are greatly appreciated. Sponsorship opportunities available. For more information, contact Kay Hammond with the APCC at, (606)433-0700.
February 2
— Tech Days: Basic Computer Class, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Learn basic computer skills at the Pike County Public Library. Classes are offered every Wednesday at 10:30 and will cover email, phones, tablets, tech lingo, resume and flyer creation, and more.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
February 3
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. Grace Community Kitchen offers free meals on Mondays and Thursdays every week. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
February 4
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
— Genealogy Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Pike County Public Library’s Genealogy Group meets the first & third Friday of each month to share family history and family trees, photographs, and research. Meetings are held from 3-5 p.m. in the Genealogy Room (second floor) of the Lee Avenue library. For more information, please contact Charlene at, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
February 5
— Harry Pottery, You, Me & Pottery, 223 Second Street, Pikeville.
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
All muggles, witches, and wizards are invited to come create and make some memories.
— Quilters Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
Noon - 3 p.m.
Pike County Public Library Quilters Group is a quilting social that also teaches quilting and needlework. Participants exchange patterns, quilting ideas, and sewing projects. Both beginners and experienced quilters are welcome. Quilters Group meets alternating Saturdays at noon at the Lee Avenue Library. For more information, contact Charlene at, (606)437-6001, or, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— Women’s Basketball: UPike vs. Shawnee State University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. Shawnee State University, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
February 7
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. Grace Community Kitchen offers free meals on Mondays and Thursdays every week. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
February 9
— Tech Days: Basic Computer Class, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Learn basic computer skills at the Pike County Public Library. Classes are offered every Wednesday at 10:30 and will cover email, phones, tablets, tech lingo, resume and flyer creation, and more.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
February 10
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. Grace Community Kitchen offers free meals on Mondays and Thursdays every week. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
February 11
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
— “The Deadly Valentine:” Murder Mystery Performance, Overlook Events Center, 891 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
6 p.m.
For information about tickets, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street.