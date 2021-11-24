November 24
— Tech Days: Computer Skills for Any Skill Level, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Join our Basic Computer Skills class each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Participants get hands-on training with today’s technology to build the skills they’ll need for tomorrow. Laptops are provided and signup is available at the Lee Avenue library. For more information, call, (606)437-6001.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
— Teen Activity Club, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen Activity Club is a craft group for kids ages 12-18. You can join the Teen Club group page at, www.facebook.com/groups/1065393000543759. Teen Activity Club meets at the Belfry Library on alternating Tuesdays at 4 p.m.; at Lee Avenue on alternating Wednesdays at 4 p.m.; and at Phelps Library on alternating Fridays at 4 p.m.
November 25
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
November 26
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
November 27
— Quilters Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
Noon - 3 p.m.
Pike County Public Library Quilters Group is a quilting social that also teaches quilting and needlework. Participants exchange patterns, quilting ideas, and sewing projects. Both beginners and experienced quilters are welcome! Quilters Group meets alternating Saturdays at noon at the Lee Avenue Library. The last two meeting dates of the year are Nov. 27 and Dec. 11. For more information, contact Charlene at, (606)437-6001, or, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
How about a stroll through Downtown Pikeville on a beautiful carriage? The rides run every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The rides are $15 per person and begin at 4:00 p.m. at Pikeville City Park and end at 7:00 p.m. Contact Muddy Boots LLC at, (606)794-9881, to schedule your ride today.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. Ohio Valley University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
November 28
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
— The AppArts Broadway Masterclass Series Presents “Wicked,” The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
5:30 p.m.
The AppArts, in partnership with UPIKE Performing Arts, is proud to present our next Broadway Masterclass series with cast members from the National Tour of Wicked; featuring Sharon Sachs (Mme. Morrible), Natalia Vivino (Elphaba), and Travante S. Baker (Chistery). Participants will be put through what it’s like at a dance audition for Wicked. This is followed by the singing audition coaching, and we wrap up with a Q&A with the cast! Check in begins at 5 p.m. and we will start promptly at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be for sale in the lobby. For more information, call, (606)262-4004, or visit the App at 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
November 29
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
November 30
— 2021 Leading Through Adversity with Kelly Wells, UPike Booth Auditorium, 147 Sycamore Street, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Join us for our conversation about providing leadership in today’s challenges with Kelly Wells. Register today at, sekchamber.com. Limited seating.
December 1
— Tech Days: Computer Skills for Any Skill Level, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
December 3
— Unveiling the Dead Sea Scrolls: Meet Brent Seales, Pikeville First Baptist Church, 126 Fourth Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m.
For more than 20 years, Brent Seales, UK Alumni Professor in the Department of Computer Science, has been working to create and use high-tech, non-invasive tools to rescue hidden texts and restore them to humanity. Dubbed “the man who can read the unreadable,” he has generated international recognition for his “virtual unwrapping” work to read damaged ancient artifacts — such as the Dead Sea Scrolls and Herculaneum papyrus rolls — without ever physically opening them. Lunch with the UK Recruitment Team will follow the presentation. Brought to you by Bit Source, CEDAR, Inc. and UK College of Engineering.
December 4
— Annual Christmas Giveaway, Pikeville Area Family YMCA, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
8:30 a.m. - Noon.
Thankful Hearts Food Pantry will be having Annual Christmas Giveaway. Children must be present to get gifts with Santa. Must follow the COVID-19 Rules: Wear a mask, and respect social distancing. No foul language. Parents, please keep up with your children and keep them under control.
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
How about a stroll through Downtown Pikeville on a beautiful carriage? The rides run every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The rides are $15 per person and begin at 4:00 p.m. at Pikeville City Park and end at 7:00 p.m. Contact Muddy Boots LLC at, (606)794-9881, to schedule your ride today.
December 5
— Jingle Jam, Connection Church, 220 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville.
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.; 11 a.m. - Noon.
A Christmas party big enough for the whole family. Everyone is welcome.
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
December 6
December 7
December 8
December 9
December 10
December 11
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
December 12
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
December 13
December 14
December 15
December 16
December 17
December 18
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
December 19
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
