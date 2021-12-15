December 15
— Tech Days: Computer Skills for Any Skill Level, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Join our Basic Computer Skills class each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Participants get hands-on training with today’s technology to build the skills they’ll need for tomorrow. Laptops are provided and signup is available at the Lee Avenue library. For more information, call, (606)437-6001.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Wednesday and Friday at the East Kentucky Dream Center. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
December 16
— Job Fair, Kentucky Unemployment Office, 216 College Street, Pikeville.
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
GMS Mine Repair & Maintenance, Inc., is looking for both inexperienced and experienced underground coal miners near Pikeville. Immediate start. Competitive pay. Apply in person. Masks are required. Must be able to pass a background check and drug screen. For more information, call or text Corey Toler at, (240)321-8806. GMS is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— Conquer Technology Computer Classes, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Conquer Technology Computer Classes are a general computer and internet basic skills learning class for all ages and skill levels. The class covers knowledge of basic computer parts; navigating personal computers and mobile devices; opening and closing files and applications; basic internet browsing; basic email usage; and password and internet safety. This class meets at the Belfry Public Library on alternating Thursdays at 4 p.m. For more information, contact the Belfry Library at, (606)353-9429.
December 17
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Wednesday and Friday at the East Kentucky Dream Center. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
— Genealogy Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Pike County Public Library’s Genealogy Group meets the 1st & 3rd Friday of each month to share family history and family trees, photographs, and research. Meetings are held from 3-5 p.m. in the Genealogy Room (second floor) of the Lee Avenue library. For more information, please contact Charlene at, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— Elkhorn Library Children’s Christmas Party, Elkhorn City Public Library, 150 Main Street, Elkhorn City.
4 p.m.
Enjoy a special Christmas story, visit from Santa, and refreshments at the Elkhorn City Public Library Children's Christmas Party at 4 p.m. on Dec. 17. Parents, please bring a wrapped gift under $10 with your child's name on it for Santa to distribute.
— “Elf: The Musical” by Artists Collaborative Theatre, Breaks Interstate Park, 627 Commission Circle, Breaks, Virginia.
7:30 p.m.
Artists Collaborative Theatre’s “Elf: The Musical” will run Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at Breaks Interstate Park. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12, or at, www.macarts.com, or, www.breakspark.com. Co-sponsors of the event include Pike County Fine Arts UK Extension Office, Prestonsburg Tourism, Breaks Interstate Park, Mountain Arts Center and Kentucky Arts Council.
— The App Presents “A Christmas Story,” The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
7:30 p.m.
“A Christmas Story” is a stage play adaptation of the popular 1983 film and book by Joseph Robinette of the same name. story takes place in Indiana in the 1940s and focuses on a 9-year-old child named Ralphie Parker, who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Tickets are $20, and there is a $4 convenience fee per ticket. For tickets, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street in Pikeville.
December 18
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— Book Signing: “Hammy Visits the Police Station,” The Shoppes At 225, 225 Second Street, Pikeville.
1:30 p.m.
Local author and Pikeville Police Records Administrator Elizabeth Thompson wrote a children’s book called “Hammy Visits the Police Station.” The Pikeville Police Department published the book as a tribute to Officer Scotty Hamilton, and proceeds from the book benefit the Pikeville Police Department’s Community Outreach program and the Christmas with a First Responder program. A book signing will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at The Shoppes at 225. Thompson will be joined by local illustrator, Christopher Epling.
— Crochet for Beginners, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
2:30 p.m.
Learn to crochet at the Pike County Public Library. Meets alternating Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. All materials provided. Sign up by calling the library at, (606)437-6001.
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
How about a stroll through Downtown Pikeville on a beautiful carriage? The rides run every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The rides are $15 per person and begin at 4:00 p.m. at Pikeville City Park and end at 7:00 p.m. Contact Muddy Boots LLC at, (606)794-9881, to schedule your ride today.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. Thomas More University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
— “Elf: The Musical” by Artists Collaborative Theatre, Breaks Interstate Park, 627 Commission Circle, Breaks, Virginia.
7:30 p.m.
Artists Collaborative Theatre’s “Elf: The Musical” will run Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at Breaks Interstate Park. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12, or at, www.macarts.com, or, www.breakspark.com. Co-sponsors of the event include Pike County Fine Arts UK Extension Office, Prestonsburg Tourism, Breaks Interstate Park, Mountain Arts Center and Kentucky Arts Council.
— The App Presents “A Christmas Story,” The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
7:30 p.m.
“A Christmas Story” is a stage play adaptation of the popular 1983 film and book by Joseph Robinette of the same name. story takes place in Indiana in the 1940s and focuses on a 9-year-old child named Ralphie Parker, who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Tickets are $20, and there is a $4 convenience fee per ticket. For tickets, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street in Pikeville.
December 19
— Winterfest, Pikeville City Park, 101 Cumberland Court, Pikeville.
Noon - 6 p.m.
Pikeville’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. We will be open Thursday and Friday (3-9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (12-6 p.m.) Adults: $10; Children 6 years old and under: $6.
— Family Blessing Bag & Toy Giveaway, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6765 Robinson Creek Road, Robinson Creek.
1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Drive-through event only. The event will go until 3 p.m., or until supplies last. Each household will receive one blessing box. Must be present to receive a household blessing bag. Each child present will receive a new toy. Child must be present. Participants must remain inside of the vehicle and volunteers will distribute the items.
— The App Presents “A Christmas Story,” The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
3 p.m.
“A Christmas Story” is a stage play adaptation of the popular 1983 film and book by Joseph Robinette of the same name. story takes place in Indiana in the 1940s and focuses on a 9-year-old child named Ralphie Parker, who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Tickets are $20, and there is a $4 convenience fee per ticket. For tickets, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street in Pikeville.
— Carriage Rides, Downtown Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
How about a stroll through Downtown Pikeville on a beautiful carriage? The rides run every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The rides are $15 per person and begin at 4:00 p.m. at Pikeville City Park and end at 7:00 p.m. Contact Muddy Boots LLC at, (606)794-9881, to schedule your ride today.
— Candlelight Memorial Service, Thacker Mausoleum (Annie E. Young Cemetery), 4964 Chloe Road, Pikeville.
6 p.m.
This Christmas event will feature special singing and a message by Brother Richard Meek. For more information, call, (606)432-1800.
December 21
— A Dickens Tale: A Play, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
2:30 p.m.
Old Ebeneezer Scrooge has only one passion in life: money. Even at Christmas time, he’s more interested in making sure his business affairs are in order than in making sure his friends and family are cared for, but he’s about to learn an important lesson. Perfect for young and old alike, “A Dickens Tale” brings Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” to life. Join old Scrooge, bumbling Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, old Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future while discovering the true meaning of the season.
Appropriate for all ages. This 45-minute two person performance will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Belfry Public Library and at 5:30 p.m. at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
— A Dickens Tale: A Play, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
5:30 p.m.
Old Ebeneezer Scrooge has only one passion in life: money. Even at Christmas time, he’s more interested in making sure his business affairs are in order than in making sure his friends and family are cared for, but he’s about to learn an important lesson. Perfect for young and old alike, “A Dickens Tale” brings Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” to life. Join old Scrooge, bumbling Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, old Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future while discovering the true meaning of the season.
Appropriate for all ages. This 45-minute two person performance will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Belfry Public Library and at 5:30 p.m. at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
— Belfry Tween Craft Night, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
5:30 p.m.
Tween Craft Night is every Tuesday at 5:30 at the Belfry Public Library. This weekly program is geared towards children age 9-12.
December 22
— Tech Days: Computer Skills for Any Skill Level, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Join our Basic Computer Skills class each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Participants get hands-on training with today’s technology to build the skills they’ll need for tomorrow. Laptops are provided and signup is available at the Lee Avenue library. For more information, call, (606)437-6001.
December 27
— Mountain Movers Toastmasters, Grace Fellowship Church, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
5:30 p.m.
Mountain Movers Toastmasters meets 5:30 pm on the second and fourth Mondays at Grace Fellowship, 115 Wolford St., across from JW Call & Son Funeral Home. Meet new people, make new friends, grow your confidence, learn how to deliver speeches, learn how to be a leader and influence people, develop your ability to sell anything, all in a warm and encouraging atmosphere. Call George at, (606)434-4394, with questions, or visit, Toastmasters.org.
December 28
— Belfry Tween Craft Night, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
5:30 p.m.
Tween Craft Night is every Tuesday at 5:30 at the Belfry Public Library. This weekly program is geared towards children age 9-12.
December 29
— Tech Days: Computer Skills for Any Skill Level, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Join our Basic Computer Skills class each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Participants get hands-on training with today’s technology to build the skills they’ll need for tomorrow. Laptops are provided and signup is available at the Lee Avenue library. For more information, call, (606)437-6001.
December 30
— Women’s Basketball: UPike vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
Noon - 2 p.m.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. Rio Grande University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
December 31