Pike County’s community centers reopened May 1 after being closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the April 29 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones made a motion, which the court passed, placing a $200 rental fee for a day of rental of a community center.
In a special called meeting of the court on April 30, the court voted to rescind the fee portion of court order #04.20.21-008.
“I want to share some numbers with the public regarding community centers,” Jones said. “From the 2018-2019 fiscal year, because that was the last year the community centers were open, that year the community centers lost $153,072.22.
“The actual cost we incurred was $173,392.14 and there are some legitimate concerns here,” Jones said. “We were planning to address this issue last year but they were shut down due to the pandemic issue.”
Some of the centers, Jones said, are scheduled through the judge-executive’s office while others are scheduled through other offices.
“Some of the centers don’t charge and some centers do charge a fee to use the center,” Jones said. “And we’ve discovered there is no uniform policy regarding scheduling or payments. While some of the centers do charge a fee, that money never gets turned over to the county and I have a legitimate issue about whether that would ever be legal for a community group to rent out a county owned facility and retain the funds.”
For that, reason, Jones said, there needs to be a uniform policy.
“There needs to be a uniformed policy across the board on all the community centers that all are charging the same fee for the same types of events,” Jones said.
Jones made a motion for a working group to be selected to meet and come up with a uniformed policy for the community centers regarding types of events and amount of fee to be charged for every center.
Deputy Judge Reggie Hickman will chair the committee and have a report to the court before July 1, 2021.
So for now, the centers will operate as they have until the group reports back to the court.