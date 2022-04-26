The City of Pikeville, Pike County Pride, Pikeville Walmart and the University of Pikeville will be joining forces to clean up the community on Friday, April 29. Trash will be picked up from various locations including the Walmart parking lot, the river’s edge in vicinity of Walmart to Texas Roadhouse, River access behind Captain Ds, the Pikeville Bypass and Penny Road.
There will be two separate cleanup sessions. Volunteers will meet at the Justice Way River Access behind Texas Roadhouse at either 9 a.m. (Session 1) or 1 p.m. (Session 2). The volunteers will then separate into groups and move to their assigned locations. Gloves, trash bags and trash pickers/reachers will be provided. T-Shirts will be provided in limited quantity. To secure a shirt, preregister on Google form as preregistered volunteers will be the first to secure shirts. This link can be found on the Pikeville Tourism Facebook Page.
P.J. Collins, director of outdoor recreation for the Appalachian Wireless Arena in collaboration with the City of Pikeville said, “‘Take Pride in Appalachia,’ is the theme for this community cleanup. The first step in showcasing the natural beauty is to remove the manmade eyesore that’s plagued East Kentucky for decades — trash along roadways and trash deposited from frequent flooding events. This is a small first step but it’s a step in the right direction.”
For more information on this event, contact, patrick@appwirelessarena.com.