A project, first discussed during the July 13, 2021, Elkhorn City council meeting, is still being planned despite failing to attain an initial grant.
Roger Ford, president of Eureka Energy Corporation, presented the plan to build a national training center to train displaced coal miners in Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Alabama and Tennessee in Elkhorn City.
“These former coal miners would be trained in the gasification of biomass for renewable natural gas (RNG) and or hydrogen end products,” Ford said. “We are also looking at expanding to include a solar farm.”
In an Aug. 4 special called meeting of the Elkhorn City council, Ford returned to ask the council to apply for a up to $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the project.
Ford said that grant did not come through, but planning on the project remains active.
“Basically, the project is still being planned to be housed in Elkhorn City,” Ford said. “Obviously, we did not get the grant the city applied for late last year for the project, but the work continues to get additional funding in place to bring the project to fruition.
“Our goal of the project is beyond the training center,” Ford explained. “We are looking at building a hybrid energy facility which encompasses all of the above as we aren’t choosing renewable energy versus fossil fuels, but our goal is to integrate those things.”
Ford said it’s always been his philosophy that if it makes economic sense, it makes money and it creates jobs, then we need to be doing it.
“We, as a company, are working at a phased development which the training center certainly would be a part of,” Ford said. “We are working with a local engineering firm to do some mapping and we’re looking at potential sites within Elkhorn City to build a hybrid energy facility or solar farm.”
Ford said that Eureka has partnered with a company out of Minnesota and are looking at land leases and developing large scale solar projects elsewhere in Kentucky and other states.
“We are now also looking at small scale projects,” Ford said. “And what we’re looking at for Elkhorn City is one of those endeavors along with the training center.”
Ford said that Elkhorn City would be the hub for training and putting one of these hybrid energy facilities on the ground.
“That would encompass the use of renewable power, specifically solar, and fossil fuel,” Ford said. “The goal here is to construct, at least in the first phase, is a solar farm and the training facility.”
Ford explained that Eureka will be aggressively looking for land for the project.
“We are interested in talking with landowners that may be interested in leasing property or selling,” Ford said.
Elkhorn City mayor Mike Taylor said he and the council will work diligently to help bring this project to the town.
“We are excited to work with Roger Ford on this project to create jobs in Elkhorn City,” Taylor said.
Ford did not give a specific time frame for the project to start, as the acquisition of property must occur first.