During the March 16 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, the court heard a presentation by Lesia Birchfield with the Pike County Conservation district.
Birchfield explained the various programs the district provides to the residents.
“We will again be having the tree seedling program,” Birchfield said. “Last year, we gave out 6,000 tree seedlings to 200 land owners.”
Birchfield explained that, this year the district has ordered 6,200 seedlings, the forestry service actually handles the varieties of trees.
“We’ve requested Pawpaws, Pecans, Buttonbush, Chinese Chestnut, Dogwood, Wild Plum, Redbud among other varieties,” Birchfield said.
The tree seedlings will be given away April 19 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Pike County Conservation district office located at 115 Zebulon Heights.
“This year will be the first year we will be giving away garden seed,” Birchfield said. “We will hopefully have Volunteer White half-runners, Cucumber, Lettuce and Onion sets, but we haven’t set a giveaway date for this.”
Birchfield also discussed the appliance buy-back program that is conducted each fall.
“In this program, we pay $15 per appliance/item brought in to each of the county road lots,” Birchfield explained. “Last year, we bought back 1,172 appliances and paid out $17,587.”
Birchfield said the district does get an environmental grant for the program but it’s only for $7,500, with the remainder coming out of the district’s budget.
“We have applied and have been approved again this year for the environmental grant,” Birchfield said.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones thanked the district for their work on the appliance buy- back program.
“ The appliance buy-back program is just fantastic,” Jones said. “It’s keeping a lot of refrigerators and stoves, those kinds of things, out of our creeks and streams.
“We appreciate you working with the county on this,” Jones said.
For more information on these and other programs offered by the Pike County Conservation district, visit their Facebook page or call, (606) 432-4695.
