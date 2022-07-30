The Pike County Conservation Junior Board is a group of students in eighth through 12th grade who volunteer to help the Pike County Conservation District to create and implement local conservation projects.
As a junior board member, students get experience holding professional meetings, working with a team, participating in conservation work, gaining naturalist skills and speaking with and working with the public, according to a statement from the Pike County Conservation District.
The statement said the junior board has done many projects this year, including: Tree seedling wrapping; a tree seedling giveaway; a seed swap at Pike Central High School; a garden seed giveaway where they packed garden seeds and helped work the giveaway; set up a display at the Pike County Farmer’s Market, where students let children decorate cups, fill them with dirt, then plant seeds to take home and watch them grow; and Remake Learning Days, where the students made 850 bags that contained information sheets on seeds and how they grow, coloring pages and crayons and stickers to hand out to students at Pikeville Elementary, then decorated and planned the banquet for the school’s Art and Writing Contest winners.
The biggest project, the statement said, was building a raised garden bed at Cedar Creek Assisted Living to give the residents an opportunity to get outside and enjoy doing some gardening.
Anyone who is interested in joining the junior board can contact the Conservation District Office at, (606) 432-4695. The junior board meets at 3:45 on Wednesdays.