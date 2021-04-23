Construction is set to start April 26 on Pikeville Medical Center’s new pedestrian tunnel, and the public should expect traffic detours as a section of Bypass Road is set to close for at least three weeks.
On April 26, Pikeville’s Bypass Road (KY-1426) will close to all traffic between the two Pikeville Medical Center entrances for construction of PMC’s new pedestrian tunnel underneath the highway. The tunnel, which has been in the works for several years, will run from the hospital’s Riverfill parking lot to the grassy area near the main entrance fountain.
PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn said that the hospital has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that growth has led to an increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The new pedestrian tunnel will help to improve safety for all pedestrians as they cross the street to visit the hospital.
“PMC is always looking at ways to improve safety, which is the primary purpose of the pedestrian tunnel that crews are about to begin construction on,” Blackburn said. “The pedestrian tunnel that will run under KY-1426 — better known to locals as Bypass Road — will provide a safe, direct route to the hospital for our employees and all visitors. This will also provide safe access to those visiting our retail locations within our facilities.”
PMC currently employs 3,121 employees and sees more than 450,000 patients annually from a 10-county service area. In addition, current traffic estimates along this stretch of KY-1426 range from 11,074 to 13,673 vehicles a day, including school buses, ambulances, fire trucks and other emergency responders, commercial trucks and thousands of passenger vehicles, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Blackburn said that most of PMC’s staff parks in the Riverfill parking lot in order to reserve the spots in the parking garage for patients, and they see a lot of traffic during the morning and evening commute times. He shared an experience he had two years ago where he nearly collided with a pedestrian one morning, his brother-in-law, while explaining why the current way of crossing the street in front of PMC can be worrisome for drivers and pedestrians alike.
“Coming in the morning or the evening and trying to get in on time certainly can have its challenges. It’s also very worrisome. I even have my own experience here about two years ago,” Blackburn said. “As I pulled in one morning, I did my usual right (turn), and I looked down at my speedometer to make sure my turn signal was off. I looked up and right across the street, an employee had actually stepped off the curb right in front of me, which caused me to have to lock up. I came within inches of hitting this individual. This happens time and time again.”
The pedestrian tunnel, he said, will help provide a safer and more convenient way for pedestrians to travel under the road, which will help prevent potential collisions. The structure will be 108 feet long, 10 feet wide and 8 feet high with lighting throughout the walkway and both entrances, according to KYTC.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that the new pedestrian tunnel helps achieve several goals from the City of Pikeville’s recently-completed comprehensive plan, including improving pedestrian access in downtown Pikeville.
“Part of our comprehensive plan was to improve pedestrian access throughout our downtown area, especially between the Riverfill, the hospital and a number of other points. This project allows us to address that issue,” Elswick said. “It’s also an important project for people who have limited mobility. Coming up the sidewalk and crossing the intersection can be difficult for some people, and this project will be much more great in allowing easier access.”
He said that city and hospital officials decided to construct a tunnel that goes under Bypass Road, rather than create a walkway over it, in order to make the tunnel more cost effective and aesthetically pleasing. Also, he added, the underground pedestrian tunnel can act as a form of water control because of its location on the low side of the property.
“This started four years ago with realizing that this was a concern and we needed to do something to address it, both for our employees and for all those who visit the hospital,” Blackburn said. “We came up with this really simplistic design that will allow us to do exactly what we want it to do.”
The project is a partnership between Pikeville Medical Center, the City of Pikeville and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The project contractor is Jigsaw Enterprises, General Contractor, a Pike County company owned and operated by Rusty Justice. Funding for the project includes $575,000 from KYTC’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid toward the total project cost.
Sara George, KYTC Highway Dist. 12 Information Officer, provided details on the traffic detours that the public should expect as the section of Bypass Road closes starting April 26. Officials noted that the pedestrian tunnel will take at least two months to be completed, but Bypass Road will only be closed for about three weeks.
“The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Highway Dist. 12 consider safety the main priority on any highway project, and that’s safety for the traveling public, for pedestrians and for those who are working on the project,” George said. “A safe, well-constructed pathway dedicated to pedestrians relocates an enormous amount of that traffic from the dangers inherent in crossing the road. The chance of collisions decreases dramatically.”
Bypass Road is expected to remain closed, she said, for at least three weeks between the two hospital entrances (the area in front of the fountain). Vehicles will be able to access the main hospital campus as usual on either side of the work zone: at the main entrance off Harold’s Branch and the entrance on the other side of the parking garage. The general public will not be able to use the parking lot as a detour.
“There is a barrier on the street behind the health department, and if you get there, you have to turn around so don’t try it,” George said.
However, all truck traffic will be required to use the Harold’s Branch entrance, which leads directly to the loading dock behind the hospital.
“When trucks come off U.S. 23 down here at Baird Avenue, they must continue down Hambley Boulevard, to Huffman Avenue, turn left, go in front of the Expo Center (Appalachian Wireless Arena), back out to Bypass Road, and then turn left again to get on this side of the work zone,” George said.
In addition, people with appointments at the hospital facilities in the Riverfill — including the pharmacy, outpatient rehabilitation center and the outpatient diagnostic center — will be required to use the Baird Avenue entrance to the Riverfill area.
“Remember, on the Harolds Branch side, you cannot get through behind the health department,” George said. “Ambulances can access the ER from either side. A path through the first floor parking building will take ambulances straight to the emergency department. Trucks, however, are much too tall to enter the parking garage and must go through the Harolds Branch entrance. Plus, it’s a direct shot to the loading dock.”
There will be message boards and signs that will direct traffic, and hospital security officers will also be on site to assist with traffic control.
Blackburn and George emphasized that this is a temporary inconvenience that will have long-term benefits once the project is finished.
“There’s going to be a little inconvenience over the couple weeks, but it will have long-term benefit and long-term effect in ensuring that our patients, our visitors and our employees are safe,” Blackburn said.
