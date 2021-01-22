Mobilization started the first week of this month for construction of two new bridges over Blackberry Creek in Pike County. Both county-owned bridges, they are being replaced by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as part of its Bridging Kentucky program. The new structures still will be owned by the Pike County Fiscal Court, and the county will be responsible for their maintenance.
The Blue Springs Road bridge on County Road 1801 at the junction of Ky. 1056, was built in 1950. Traffic will be diverted during construction; drivers need to heed the directional signs at the work zone. This project is expected to take up to 120 days with an estimated open to traffic date of May 12, 2021.
The Ail Branch Road bridge on County Road 1597A, also near the junction of Ky. 1056, was built in 1992. Traffic will be detoured during construction; drivers should follow the detour signs at the work zone. This project is expected to take up to 60 days with an estimated open to traffic date of March 6.
“We ask that folks whose daily commute is impacted by these construction projects be patient. The schedule for each bridge could change, depending on weather complications, materials delivery, or the affect of COVID-19 on the work force, among other things,” said Sara George, Highway District 12 Information Officer. “As long as the winter weather continues to be mild, we expect the Ail Branch bridge to open in early March and the Blue Springs Road Bridge to open mid-May.”
These projects are part of a 106-bridge design-build Bridging Kentucky contract awarded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as a joint venture to Central Bridge Company and Bizzack, both of Lexington, as well as HDR Engineering. The contract includes a total of 47 bridges in Highway District 12: three in Martin County, five in Floyd, one each in Johnson and Lawrence counties, 14 in Knott, 13 in Letcher, and 10 in Pike County.
The remaining 59 bridges in this contract are in other highway districts. The total amount of the 106-bridge contract is $93,306,747.44.
Three of the 47 are already finished and open to traffic.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky initiative is a commitment to improving safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. The program is designed to open closed structures, improve bridge lifespans, ensure appropriate weight capacities are met, and improve access and mobility for all Kentuckians.
The remaining 42 District 12 bridges, are listed below, one in Johnson County, one in Lawrence, two in Martin County, five in Floyd, eight in Pike, 13 in Knott, and 12 in Letcher County. Thirty-five of these are scheduled for construction this year. The tentative start dates for those 35 are listed in parentheses after the bridge description. If no start date is listed, this means that bridge will be built in 2022 or 2023.
The contract calls for all 106 bridges to be complete and open to traffic by November 1, 2023. “The contractors still expect to meet that final finish date,” George said, “despite the affects of COVID-19 on their work force. Since the pandemic is not yet under control, however, we want people to understand that the final completion date for the remaining District 12 bridges remains flexible.”
JOHNSON COUNTY
• Ky. 825 over Little Paint Creek; one mile south of Ky. 40, the Charlotte Conley Bridge.
FLOYD COUNTY:
• Ky. 550 just southwest of KY 850 over Brush Creek. 07/01/2021
• Bryant Branch (CR 1253), one-tenth of a mile south of Ky. 122 over Left Fork of Beaver Creek. 05/03/2021
• Ky. 466 at Upper Weeksbury, 2.1 miles south of Ky. 122 over Left Fork of Beaver Creek. 07/29/2021
• Twin Branch (Ky. 194), two miles east of Ky. 1428 over Cow Creek. 06/25/2021
• Bonanza (Ky. 1427), .05 mile west of Ky. 1750 over Abbott Creek. 06/08/2021
PIKE COUNTY:
• Elwood Road/Buckeye Drive (CR 1789) over Shelby Creek, 100 feet east of Ky. 610. (Note: the start date for this project was scheduled last year; however, one remaining right of way parcel has yet to be cleared.) 07/01/2021
• Old U.S. 119 near Open Fork, two miles east of Ky. 194 over Bent Branch. 10/01/2021
• Ky. 199 1.7 miles southwest of Ky. 1056 over Pond Creek. 10/01/2021
• Dorton Street/Dorton School (CR 1935), .05 miles east of Ky. 610 over Shelby Creek. 06/01/2021
• Beefhide/Pilgrim Rest Church (CR 1906), 1.4 miles southwest of Ky. 610 over Beefhide Creek. 05/03/2021
• Deskins Road (CR 1460), .05 miles east of US 119 (mile point 8.73) near Meta Mart over Johns Creek. 10/01/2021
• Elm Branch (CR 1842) near Phelps Fire Department, one-tenth of a mile southeast of Ky. 632 over Right Fork of Peter Creek. 06/01/2021
• Ky. 3419, .542 miles south of Ky. 1056, second bridge from intersection with Ky. 1056 over Left Fork of Blackberry Creek. 06/01/2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.