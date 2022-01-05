A Pike County doctor who was convicted of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is asking that he be released from prison and placed on home confinement, due to “extraordinary and compelling” reasons.
Scotty Akers, 50, was sentenced in January to serve 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance to which he pleaded guilty in 2020. In November, Akers filed a motion asking that his sentence be reduced to time served and that he be placed on home confinement after completing just over 35 percent of his sentence, currently being served at FCI Morgantown in West Virginia.
Akers argued in the self-filed motion that he should be released based on several reasons, including the health risks posed to him by COVID-19, increasing health issues and increasing threat of COVID-19 in his prison, as well as the fact that his co-defendant in the case is on home confinement.
Akers argues that, during the service of his sentence, he has been a “model inmate,” completing a drug education class, being active in a dog training program and is on a waiting list for other classes.
Akers also wrote in the motion that he has a plan for his release, including employment.
However, in a response filed Dec. 29, prosecutors argue that numerous factors weigh against Akers’ early release.
According to the motion filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Smith on behalf of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV, as of the time of the filing one staff member and no inmates at FCI Morgantown have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Akers has been vaccinated against the disease.
The facts of the case, Smith wrote, argue against a shortened sentence.
“As a licensed physician, Akers was entrusted to prescribe controlled substances with care,” Smith wrote. “Yet, he and his girlfriend sold prescriptions for cash, month after month, in retail parking lots and under door mats. In some instances, Akers had not seen or spoken with the patient for almost two years. He kept no medical records, did not monitor medication adherence, and had no ability to observe the potential complications that might unfold when patients taking dangerous medications.
“When his conduct came under scrutiny, Akers submitted fake medical records to the KBML and misled investigators about his other medical records,” Smith wrote.
As of presstime, the motion and response were before U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier, awaiting his decision.