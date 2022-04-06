Donors who give blood at an upcoming blood drive in Floyd County will receive a free year pass for hosting business Cooperhead Guns and Range’s indoor firing range.
Kentucky Blood Center announced in a statement the drive will be held from noon until 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at the business, located at 469 U.S. 23 North, Prestonsburg.
KBC is calling on donors to help alleviate a blood shortage by rolling up their sleeves and giving blood. KBC needs more than 400 people to donate blood daily to supply the more than 70 hospitals it serves.
Due to recent weather and the continued impact of the pandemic, the need is greater than ever. When you donate, KBC can supply blood for cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more, the statement said.
In addition to receiving the free year pass, donors will receive a “Most Likely to Save Lives” T-shirt.
In addition, Dough Boyz Mini Doughnuts truck will be onsite during the blood drive selling sweets.
For more information or for other donation opportunities, visit, kybloodcenter.org.