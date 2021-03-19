The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presented awards during the March 16 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting to individuals and organizations who have helped the Corps in their efforts to keep Fishtrap Lake clean.
Pike County Judge – Executive Ray S. Jones II thanked the Corps for their work in flood control in the region.
“We certainly appreciate everything that we’ve been able to do working with the Corps of Engineers,” Jones said. “Not only in the Fishtrap Lake cleanup but also on the impending flood proofing project in the Coal Run area.
“The Corps collaboration with the fiscal court has been a tremendous benefit to the people of Pike County,” Jones said. “And I don’t think the people really appreciate what the Corps does for Eastern Kentucky.”
“We were very fortunate a couple of weeks ago when a lot of counties to the north received substantial flood damage, we didn’t get the damage and we also didn’t get as much heavy rain,” Jones said. “But, a lot of people were saying thank the Lord for Fishtrap because it really could have been a significant river flood event if not for that project.”
Judge Jones also said that the Corps of Engineers has been an instrumental partner in cleaning up Fishtrap.
“We look forward to continuing the partnership with the court in our commitment to cleaning up
Fishtrap Lake,” said Col. Jason Evers, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, West Virginia District. “And today, we have several awards to present.”
Presenting the awards and representing the Corps of Engineers were: Gene Davis, Area Project Manager for the Big Sandy Region, Audrey O’Quinn, Resource Manager at Fishtrap Lake and Kelly Finch, Chief of Operations Division-Huntington District.
Receiving the Commander’s Award for Public Service, which is the Army’s fourth highest honor for service (outside of its civilian workers), were: Jones and the Pike County Fiscal Court, Pike County Fiscal Court Grant Coordinator Sharon Hall, Lisa Evans, environmental compliance specialist for the Kentucky Division of Environmental Protection and the Pike County PRIDE group.
Receiving the Commander’s Challenge Coin were Charles Morley, Pike County Solid Waste Manager and representatives for Pike County Jailer Brian Morris.
