Counterfeit money has once again been found in Pikeville.
According to Pikeville Police Public Information Officer Tony Conn, on May 3, a citizen located the money and brought it into the police station.
“A citizen located several counterfeit bills in the Cut-Through on U.S. 23 between exits 23 and 24,” Conn said. “Det. Bruce Collins went to the location and found a lot more of it laying on the shoulder of the roadway and recovered it.”
It was just a few months ago, more counterfeit money known as ‘prop money’ was found in Pikeville. The prop money is used in videos and television/movies.
“This was pretty obvious to be counterfeit money,“ Conn said. “But in the dark or at a busy checkout counter, it could be passed.”
Passing counterfeit money is a federal offense.
“With this many counterfeit bills, the U.S. Secret Service has been notified,” Conn said. “$100 bill are very rare, as we mostly see $20s or $50s, so the Secret Service will come and retrieve this and they will dispose of it.”
Counterfeit money is always a concern in any community and can cause great harm financially to businesses.
“We got great businesses in the city,” Conn said. “They’re very consistent with marking the bills and they teach their clerks, tellers and cashiers on what to do and what to look for.
“I think that’s what has caused us not to have the issues that would normally happen in other areas,” he said.
Conn said that any citizen can and should take precautions when dealing with cash.
“People need to take their time and look through your cash,” Conn said. “And if someone does find counterfeit money mixed in with their cash, they can bring into any law enforcement agency and have it checked out.”
Conn said no arrests have been made in this latest case at this time.