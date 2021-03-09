Appalachian Wireless Arena announced on March 5 that a country-rock music star is coming to perform in Pikeville this April.
Appalachian Wireless Arena and Dusty Guitar Promotions announced that country-rock music singer Aaron Lewis will bring his “The State I’m In Tour: Acoustic Songs and Stories” to Pikeville at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 12.
During the show, Lewis will perform tracks from his newest album “The State I’m In,” which is a follow-up to to his previous album “Sinner” that became number one on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, Top 200 Albums and Top Digital Albums charts. Lewis is known for his “outspokenness, impassioned live show and outlaw country tunes,” and he wrote six of the 10 tracks on his newest album, which also features cuts by acclaimed songwriters Dan Tyminski and the late Keith Whitley, among others.
Tickets and parking passes will be available online at, Ticketmaster.com, or at the Community Trust Bank Box Office. For more information, call the Box Office at, (606)444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.
Arena officials said in a statement that safety protocols will be in place during the show in order to protect against COVID-19.
“Attendees will need to stay in their seats unless using the restroom or purchasing merchandise or food/beverage. Masks or facial coverings are required unless eating and drinking while in your seat,” according to the Appalachian Wireless Arena. “Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the venue, and capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing. Seating has been assigned in groups of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 seats, and each group must be purchased in its entirety. Social distancing line queues will be marked for concessions, ticketing and merchandise. Doors will open one hour prior to the show. Pre-event emails will be sent out closer to the concert date with further instructions on more safety protocols on entering/exiting the building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.