Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones and County Attorney Kevin Keene have asked a federal judge to give the county summary judgment and allow the two men behind a failed economic development project which cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars to be personally liable.
Last year, the county filed a lawsuit against RCC Big Shoal, the company which a previous Pike County Fiscal Court gave a $400,000 loan to assist in the establishment of a gas to liquid fuel plant which never materialized.
Since then, the county has sought to bring the lawsuit not just against the company, but the two principals in the company — David Farmer and William Johnson — claiming that the companies they began, including RCC Big Shoal, were “nothing more than a mere facade for their personal fund raising goals, as nearly all of the money raised was simply diverted directly to the individuals.”
In a filing last week, Jones and Keene, who are representing the county pro bono in the case, filed asking for a summary judgement that the county be allowed to “pierce the corporate veil,” and hold Farmer and Johnson individually accountable for the failure to repay the county.
According to the filing, over the course of the company’s life, just over $2 million has been raised in total for the companies, of which 82 percent was transferred directly from RCC Big Shoal to Farmer and Johnson.
“The most egregious transfer was in the form of low interest loans in the amount of $929,789 between 2014 and 2018,” Jones and Keene wrote in the filing. “Due to the structure of the promissory notes, the amounts are not due until final financing, which may never occur. Since the money is only a ‘loan,’ neither defendant has paid any income taxes on the amounts of the loans.”
RCC Big Shoal, the filing alleges, has been used to the benefit of Farmer and Johnson without “any thought of repaying debt or paying income taxes.”
“Essentially, Farmer and Johnson have treated RCC Big Shoal as their own personal piggy bank, which they have now broken,” the filing said.
Allowing Farmer and Johnson’s actions to stand, the filing alleges, would be an injustice.
“It would be a complete travesty of justice to allow the individual defendants to profit in the amount of over $1.7 million dollars while doing little, if anything, to further their business efforts,” the attorneys wrote.
RCC Big Shoal, Farmer and Johnson had not answered the filing as of presstime on Monday.