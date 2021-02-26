Going after parents who fail to pay court ordered child support has been a priority of the Pike County Attorney’s Office.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced new County Attorney Kevin Keene to put on hold a program intended to help increase collection. Now, Keene said, the office will be moving forward with the new program — called the “pay or stay” docket.
“The pay or stay docket helps us in going after parents who have fallen behind on child support,” Keene said. “When I took office, one of my top priorities was to increase child support collections.
“These families of custodial parents need this money to support their children,” Keene said. “Because of the supreme court orders regarding incarcerations during COVID, non-violent offenders, including child support contempt orders, cannot be incarcerated.”
“Because of that, we basically lost the teeth on our child support cases for a period of time,” Keene said.
Keene explained that even with the restriction on incarcerations, collections actually increased.
“Collections are up 5 percent over this time last year,” Keene said. “We’ve been more aggressive in collecting back payments and we’re starting to see the fruits of that.”
Keene said that to start getting a larger share of this child support coming in, people need to know there are penalties for not paying court-ordered child support.
“What we started doing, with the help of Judge Kent Varney, we have a dedicated docket to child support cases,” Keene said. “On Feb. 9 we did 95 hearings, on Feb. 23 we did 65 and we have 97 hearings set for Feb. 26.
“In these hearings, we’re finding out if the people are paying their child support and if so, great we’ll set them up for a review in September that way we don’t fall behind,” Keene said. “But for the folks who have contempt orders and they are behind, either in past arrears or behind on their monthly obligation, we are setting them in our pay or stay docket.”
Keene explained that the pay or stay docket is exactly that. The person will come in and show they are paying their court-ordered child support or they will be incarcerated.
“Those people not paying will stay incarcerated under civil contempt charges,” Keene said. “Under civil contempt in Kentucky, you can actually be incarcerated for 180 days.”
Due to the COVID restrictions currently in place, people charged with civil contempt cannot be incarcerated at this time but Keene said this is a warning.
“People are basically getting fair warning in February that you’ve got to June to catch up on your obligation,” Keene said. “If the person does that, great. We’ll work with them and get them on a payment plan and help guide them through this.
“But if you don’t do it, there will be penalties for not paying,” Keene said. “Hopefully that will let people know they need to get in here and start doing what they need to do.”
Keene said the first pay or stay docket is set for June 1st.
“We already have 70 people on the docket for June 1,” Keene said. “Those are people who have active contempt charges.”
Keene said his office is currently working on setting the second pay or stay docket for June 8.
“We’ll continue working on filling that docket up,” Keene said. “But I suspect after a couple of the pay or stay dockets the people will realize that they’re penalties for this and they’ll start paying a little more freely.”
Keene said there are other things they are looking at doing such as driver’s license revocations.
“For folks six months behind, we can take their driver’s license,” Keene said. “We already had some people get notices in the mail and they have called us and asked what they needed to do to keep their driver’s license and they came in and paid.”
Keene said his office is willing to assist anyone who is behind in child support payments. All the person has to do is call the Pike County Attorney’s Office at, (606) 432-6250.
