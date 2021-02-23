During the Feb. 16 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, the court discussed participating in the Challenge Partnership Agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a cooperative effort cleanup project at Fishtrap Lake with the county utilizing their 2021 illegal open dump cleanup grant funds for the effort.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said this is the third year the county has joined with the Corps.
“This is the third year in a row we have utilized a portion of our illegal open dump cleanup grant to cleanup Fishtrap,” Jones said. “Over the last two years, we made significant strides.
“Obviously, every time we get a flood event or a high water event we get more debris in the lake,” Jones said. “But, usually in the spring we’re able to get it fairly clean. Working with Pike county PRIDE and the Army Corps of Engineers, they have been tremendous partners to work with. We will be dedicating a portion of our money to this agreement.”
The Army Corps of Engineers will be contributing labor and other contributions with the entire total amount coming to more than $72,000 for this year’s effort.
“We’re going to make sure to do everything we can to get the lake cleaned up,” Jones said. “Fishtrap could play a very important role in adventure tourism and tourism in general in Pike County.
“This court is committed to making sure it’s no longer referred to as ‘Trashtrap’,” Jones said.
The agreement was approved by the commissioners unanimously.
