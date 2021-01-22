Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor appeared before a special called fiscal court meeting Jan. 12 to present her 2021 budget.
Taylor thanked Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jonesfor allowing her to reopen some branch offices.
“I appreciate your letter, Judge allowing me to reopen branch offices,” Taylor said. “We’ve reopened the branch offices in Belfry and Elkhorn City.”
“I want to thank Mayor Mike Taylor for allowing us to come back to city hall in Elkhorn City,” Rhonda Taylor said.
Taylor also explained a surplus in her budget of $91,000.
“That is very unusual. It’s because of COVID. That’s why we have a surplus,” Taylor said. “We had to follow the regulations and rules from the governor’s office and reduced our staff.”
Taylor said that normally her office would not have had that surplus.
“Otherwise, we would have broken even at least,” Taylor said.
Judge Jones explained the closing of some facilities.
“It’s very important that the clerk’s office, sheriff’s office, the county attorney’s office and all of us to be extremely careful,” Jones said. “So if you do go to the clerk’s office or out to a public place, please maintain socially distancing, wear your masks. It is extremely important that we try to contain this.”
The fiscal court unanimously approved the receipt of the Clerk’s 2021 budget.
