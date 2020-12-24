While working on acquiring funding from the state for renovating or replacing county bridges, Pike County road officials discovered that funding was denied by the state for two bridges due to missing paperwork from prior fiscal courts.
While locally adopted into the county road system, prior fiscal courts apparently failed to file the proper paperwork to the state transportation cabinet.
Without the county road or CR number from the state, the state won’t recognize the road or bridge for state funding because it doesn’t show up in their system.
The issue was discovered after the county made applications for state funding for several bridge projects that were discussed during a special called Pike County fiscal court meeting on November 6.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones discussed the situation during the regular Pike County Fiscal Court meeting on Dec. 15.
“We’ve got roughly 11 bridges that we’re going to be dealing with hopefully in the next year,” Jones said. “Five of those, the cost will be picked up by the state.
“Two of these bridges that were on the list were not eligible for state funding,” Jones said.
Apparently, every road that is county maintained currently is not listed in the state system and if the road or bridge doesn’t show up in the state system then it’s not eligible for state funding.
“When the county takes a road into the county road system, we are to notify the state,” Jones explained. “And we’re to notify the ADD district.
“Obviously, roads and bridges have been taken in and the state didn’t get notified,” Jones said. “So if it’s not on the state list, it’s not eligible for any state funding.”
The process to adopt a road into the county road system is: The county commissioners and judge-executive vote on the road. In the past, Jones said, some of the former courts assumed that was all that had to be done where in actuality, that is only the first step in the process.
After the initial vote, that allows the county road department to send documentation to the ADD district which sends someone out to verify that the road is eligible to actually be a county road. Then the ADD district sends the information to the state. Only after that, the road is entered into the state system and the county road department is issued their CR number.
Due to this discovery, Jones ordered a complete review of all county roads.
“We have all of our road foremen with binders and they’re going out having to drive these roads to document,” Jones said. “I want this review to be completed by July which is the deadline, we are to have all these roads driven and verified.
“Once they go to the state and everything is corrected, our plan is to do away with the county issued ‘CR’ numbers and use the CR numbers issued by the state,” Jones said. “That way we’re not using two numbers. It’s going to be a big job to get this done by July but we’ve got to get this done.”
Pike County has anywhere between 1,100 to 1,200 miles of roads while the state currently has the county listed with 900 miles of roads.
