The Belfry branch of the Pike County Health Department has now reopened with a formal grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony having been held on Oct. 4.
According to Pike County Health Department Director Tammy Riley, the office was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It had reopened a couple of times for brief periods. However, COVID surges kept forcing closures.
“We want public health to be accessible to everyone in Pike County,” Riley said. “Reopening the Belfry office is a critical part of that. We hope this facility will help the residents of Belfry, Blackberry and Phelps obtain the health services they need.”
The Belfry clinic will offer most of the same services that are available at the main health department in
Pikeville, she said. Some services such as family planning and physicals are not offered in Belfry at this time.
“In most cases, if someone has to come to Pikeville to initiate a particular service such as family planning, additional follow-up services can be done here in Belfry,” Riley said. “We hope this facility will generate enough foot traffic that we can expand our services in the Belfry area quickly. We are all very excited to see the growth that can happen here.”
Dist. 3 Pike County Commissioner Brian Booth was on hand for the event and expressed his gratitude in seeing the facility reopened.
“This is really good for our community,” he said. “It will really help the people of this area by not having to drive to Pikeville with the high cost of gas and they can get the same services here. Our goal is to get people to use this location. We don’t want to lose it again. We want to see it grow and prosper and expand.”
The Belfry clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. In addition to health services, there will be an environmentalist at the clinic on Tuesdays and Fridays. The facility is located in the Pike County Courthouse Annex at Belfry on U.S. 119 across from the Belfry Middle School.