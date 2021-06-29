Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones continued to take aim at the Pike County Public Library District at a June 25 special meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, while the court has also refused to acknowledge the library’s annual budget.
During the meeting, Library District Director Louella Allen came forward to answer questions from the court about the budget, but also about the district’s decision to refuse to sell or lease part of the Pikeville Public Library on Hambley Boulevard to the University of Pikeville.
Jones said during a recent fiscal court meeting that the decision is preventing the university from expanding the size of its nursing program.
Allen said during the June 25 meeting that the library district’s position is that it cannot sell or lease the property.
“For the library, what it was was — and I can’t quote it exactly — after very careful review, we cannot sell … with the legal issues as well as the financing for that library, we are unable to sell that library,” she said. “That was the research of the attorneys, as well as the board going through that.”
Allen said the attorneys consulted were Joe Justice, a former board member who now serves as the board’s legal counsel, and attorneys with the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives.
Jones said he wants to see the documentation that were relied upon in making that decision because any public entity can sell or lease property.
“I would like Mr. Justice to come up and give us a legal explanation as to why this can’t be done, because we’re going to look at other options here,” Jones said, adding he’s going to have the Pike County Attorney’s Office look into the possibility of condemning the property for a public purpose.
Allen said her understanding from the meeting was that the university was seeking only a temporary solution for expanding the nursing school — over one or two years — and that the university had not received approval to expand the program as much as it wanted.
The issue, she said, is moot.
However, Jones contested that, adding that Terry Dotson, a member of the university’s Board of Trustees, told him with the past few days that the university still needs the building.
The Pikeville library, Allen said, is not a facility that the district could replace in the downtown area.
“It is not something we could ever try to replace in any portion of the City of Pikeville,” she said. “The largest concentration of population is in that area and it is located between the two difference colleges that we do serve.
“The library has an immediate and future impact on the economy from the standpoint of the service that is has for people,” she said.
Jones said the university, too, has an important impact.
“I truly value libraries, but when a library district becomes more important than the community that it serves, I have a problem with that,” he said.
Jones said he is seeking to have legislation filed to give taxpayers more power over library districts in the state.
“The taxpayers that are watching this have no control over this library district,” he said.
However, Allen answered that the library district does have oversight.
“The state exercises great oversight of us,” Allen said, adding that the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives and the Kentucky Department for Local Government both examine the district’s finances.
That, Jones said, is not adequate.
“All the DLG is looking at … is are you balancing your budget and whether there are any improprieties,” he said. “No one who oversees those decisions who is accountable to the voters and I think that’s a problem. That’s a huge problem.”
In terms of the budget and Jones’ allegations that the district is “sitting on a surplus,” Allen said the district maintains several reserves, including more than $2 million for retirement, more than $200,000 for the donations for the remodeling of the Virgie library, as well as other funds, totaling more than $6 million in cash on-hand.
Allen, however, contested wording by Jones that the district is “sitting on” the cash.
“We’re not sitting there, it is required,” she said.
“The interesting thing with what you’re saying is no other quasi-governmental entities, or governmental entities have enough cash to set aside money for their contingent liabilities for future pension costs,” Jones said.
However, Allen said she researched it and that, percentage-wise, the other organizations do, which Jones contested.
While the fiscal court did not vote to acknowledge receipt of the library district’s budget, the court did unanimously vote to reappoint Carolyn Tackett to her position on the district’s board of directors.