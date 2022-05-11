The need for workers was discussed during a special meeting of the Pike County fiscal court May 6.
“Right now, we need about 14 employees in the road department,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “We’ve had people calling in wanting to know about weeds being cut, we are mowing every day, but we’ve got two brand new mowers we don’t have operators for.
“The fiscal court is no different than any other business right now,” Jones said. “Our ambulance services can’t find EMTs, hospitals can’t find nurses, laborers who are willing to work are hard to find right now.”
Jones asked the public if they or a family member are looking for a job to contact his office.
“We’re encouraging people to apply, if you have a Class A CDL, if you have any experience in operating heavy equipment or any type of tractors, give us a call,” Jones said. “If you’re interested in working in the solid waste department or the road department, give us a call at, (606) 432-6247, and or an application can be put in at the county judge’s office and we’ll process those as soon as we can.”
Jones said even with the employee shortage, a lot of paving is still occurring in the road department.
“There are 1,000 miles of county roads and we’re doing a lot of paving this year,” Jones said. “Can we pave every road”? No, because that would cost tens of millions of dollars and we just don’t have that much money, but we are making a significant dent in catching up some of the roads that have been neglected for the longest.”