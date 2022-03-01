A couple is facing four felony abuse charges after a Pike grand jury indicted them for allegedly having their four children in ‘deplorable’ living conditions while squatting in a residence from which they had been evicted.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said the grand jury indicted Danny Waddles, 29, and Candace Triplett, 28, on four counts of second-degree criminal abuse (a class D felony) in connection with an investigation conducted in September by the Kentucky Division of Protection and Permanency and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
Slone said that Waddles and Triplett had been evicted from a residence on Horseshoe Drive in Pikeville and had returned shortly after. The couple he said, was living in the residence, which had no water and sewer service, for an undetermined period of time with their four children, ages four through six, when an employee of the property owner saw what was going on and reported it to authorities.
Upon arrival, Slone said, social workers and PCSO officers, Sgt. Kevin Belcher and deputies Tyler Reed and Les Varney, found the four children living in “deplorable” conditions, with feces, mouse droppings and mouse traps throughout the residence. Some of the children, Slone said, were only wearing a dirty diaper.
“One child had what looked to be bite marks on its face that appeared infected and had received no medical treatment,” Slone said.
The six-year-old child, Slone said, had never been to school.
The charges Waddles and Triplett face are punishable by between one and five years in prison, if they’re convicted.
Slone said the case should send a message that keeping children in those kinds of conditions is criminal.
“If you know it’s a danger to a child and you do it anyway, then it is criminal,” he said, adding the charges are not lodged simply to put someone in jail. “We want to make sure it doesn’t happen again and we want to make sure the children are safe.”
Slone said the situation also pointed to the kindness of the police officers involved. During removal of the children, he said, Belcher, Reed and Varney searched the residence to find clothing to put the children in before they were placed by the social services workers in another home, but were unable to find any.
So, Slone said, the officers went to Walmart and purchased clothing, food and some toys out of their own pockets.
“It shows the kind of officers that we have here and kind of officers Sheriff Rodney Scott employs,” he said. “It makes me proud to work with them.”
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.