As society begins to settle into the “new normal” after the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are faced with a myriad of challenges, one of them being low enrollment numbers.
According to data from Kentucky School Report Card, Pike County Schools went from 8,113 students in the 2017-2018 school year to 7,644 students in the 2020-2021 school year.
Dr. Reed Adkins, superintendent of Pike County Schools, said although COVID is a major factor for low enrollment numbers, it isn’t the only reason Pike County has lost students.
“Just about all of it goes back to the downturn of coal,” said Adkins. “We lost a lot of really good students during that process.”
According to Adkins, a large number of kids left Pike County Schools as a result of families relocating for work due to the downturn of coal.
“There were a lot of good, high-paying jobs that were totally wiped out,” he said.
Adkins said he has spoken to legislators about working to bring jobs to our area to keep families from moving out.
Through that process, Adkins said, he was able to secure funding to construct a vocational school. He said he is working with Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) and Pikeville Medical Center to help create a workforce in the healthcare field.
Because state funding is entirely determined by the number of students in the school system, Adkins said, it is important to try to keep enrollment numbers up.
For the last couple of years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has issued funding based on numbers from the 2018-2019 school year, Adkins said.
However, he said at some point soon, they’ll have to adjust.
Adkins said the Pike County School’s budget shouldn’t take too hard of a hit, thanks to the smart spending done by the school board.
“Our board has done a tremendous job of cutting back and watching,” said Adkins. “Our budget is in a great place.”
Although the major impact on enrollment numbers in Pike County has been the downturn of coal, Adkins said COVID has significantly impacted enrollment, too, as many students moved from public schools to homeschooling.
To combat that issue, Pike County Schools implemented that Pike County Virtual Academy for kids in grades K-12.
“We as a district aggressively and actively recruited those kids that were homeschooled,” said Adkins. “Through the creation of the virtual school, we have them the option to actually stay at home and go to school.”
Although the outlook seems bleak, Adkins said, he is starting to see an uptick in enrollment this year.
According to Adkins, enrollment in Pike County Schools increased by about 125 kids for the 2022/2023 school year.
Adkins also said the number of students in the virtual academy is far less for this school year than it was for the last.
Akins said his hope is that, as we become more comfortable with re-entering society and settling into the new post-COVID normal, children will continue to come back to the classroom, where they belong.