The Coal Run city commission met in regular session June 9.
The commissioners heard a presentation by Pike County Health department director Tammy Morris Riley.
Riley’s presentation on smoking and nicotine usage and provided an update on COVID-19.
Tim Campoy, city engineer, provided an update on various projects in the city including announcing that Wright Concrete has begun work on Stone Coal on a culvert replacement.
Campoy also reported that additional work has either begun or has been completed on various projects that stemmed from the New Year’s Day flooding event.
The commissioners heard the first reading on two ordinances regarding budget issues.
Ordinance 2022-05 amends the annual budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 and Ordinance 2022-06 seeking approval of the 2022-2023 budget. Both Ordinances will be voted on at the next meeting of the commission.
Mayor Andrew Scott and the commission discussed the events for the Independence Day celebration in the city park which is scheduled for July 3.
The event will feature music, food, wrestling and of course, fireworks display at dusk.
The next regular scheduled meeting of the commission is set for 6 p.m. July 14.