The Republican Party of Pike County has set the date for the return of its annual Lincoln Day Dinner. This year’s event will be held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 6:30 pm. Proceeds from the event stay within the local party and go toward the training of candidates for office and the costs of future races.
The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Ambassador Kelly Craft, the Republican Party announced in a statement. Her remarks will include a focus on the changing role of the United States as a world leader. She was appointed by President Donald Trump and was sworn in to the position of Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations on September 10, 2019, and held the position until January 2021. While leading the United States Mission to the United Nations, the statement said, Ambassador Craft promoted peace, human rights and human dignity for people around the globe.
“She worked tirelessly to secure lifesaving humanitarian assistance for the millions of refugees from Syria, South Sudan, Venezuela and Yemen, Ambassador Craft also negotiated the resolutions of old and new conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and the Caucasus, while promoting democracy, religious freedoms and the protection of minorities in China, Iran, Myanmar and other parts of the world.
Ambassador Craft served as the United States Ambassador to Canada from October 2017 until assumption of her USUN role in 2019. During her time as Ambassador, she worked through the complex revisiting of the NAFTA treaty, known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA.
“This agreement was historic not only for its economic magnitude, but for its cutting-edge labor laws that protected the dignity of workers in all three countries,” the statement said. “Ambassador Kelly Craft is a leader, entrepreneur and philanthropist who has made community service and improving education the cornerstone of her career.
“With a deep commitment to education, Ambassador Craft has served on the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees and co-founded the Morehead State University Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics,” hhtjShe is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and holds an Honorary Doctorate from Morehead State University.
Other confirmed speakers for this year’s event are Pike County’s Senator Phillip Wheeler, Representative John Blanton, and Representative Norma Kirk-McCormick. Invited guests include State Treasurer Allison Ball, State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, State Auditor Mike Harmon, Secretary of State Mike Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cawmeron. Several Representatives and Senators from other parts of the Commonwealth of Kentucky are expected to attend as well as candidates who have announced for upcoming races. Tickets will be available this year through Eventbrite.com and by mail.