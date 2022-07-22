A Pike County man pleaded guilty July 19 for his role in a crash which left a Johnson County woman dead.
Jacob Fletcher, 29, of Ratliff Creek Road, formerly of Sitka in Johnson County, entered a plea before Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman to a charge of tampering with evidence in connection with the 2020 crash which killed Amanda Blevins, 32, of Sitka.
Fletcher was facing charges of second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident, but the manslaughter charge was dropped and the leaving the scene charge changed to tampering with evidence as part of the mediation process, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Smith.
Smith said the prosecution recommended that Fletcher serve six months in the Pike County Detention Center beginning Aug. 15 then have the remainder of a total two-year sentence diverted for three year, which Coleman followed during the hearing.
At approximately 5:17 a.m. on Aug. 30, according to the Pikeville Police Department, they were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 23 near Kelsey E. Friend Boulevard.
Upon arrival, police said at the time, Pikeville Fire/EMS and Pikeville Police Department personnel located an SUV on its top and found that a female occupant of the vehicle had been ejected.
That female, later identified as Blevins, along with three other occupants of the vehicle were transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where Blevins was later declared dead.
Fletcher, Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said in a previous interview, was identified as the driver through the course of the investigation.
Smith said during court that Blevins’ family was invited to the mediation but declined to participate.
“I won’t represent that they signed off on this exact recommendation, but the general principle is that they want to see him serve some amount of time for his involvement in what happened that day,” he said.
Smith said following the hearing that, despite Pikeville Police Officer Tommy Fouts’ “extraordinary” work in identifying Fletcher as the driver, it was difficult to say exactly what caused the crash and to what extent Fletcher’s intoxication was a factor because he fled the scene and all witnesses were intoxicated.
“The amendment to the charges reflects what we were confident we could prove,” Smith said.