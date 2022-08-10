There’s still time to register to participate in the annual "Cuff and Hoses" 5K -10K run in downtown Pikeville.
The event is a fundraiser for Christmas with a First Responder which is a community outreach program the Pikeville police and fire departments, along with the 911 Dispatch Center, hold each December. The event allows the first responders to purchase presents and food boxes to give out to children who may otherwise not have a Christmas.
The run/walk will start at 8 p.m., Aug. 13 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena and is a favorite with people who can either run the course or walk.
Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event.
The cost to participate is $25 for the 5K or if you walk and $35 for the 10K.
If you would like to participate, you can sign up at, https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Pikeville/CUFFSHOSES5K10K, and there is a virtual option if you can’t run on Aug. 13.
For more information, call the Pikeville Police Department at, (606) 437-5111.