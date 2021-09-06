There are more than 1,500 reasons to celebrate as summer ends and the fall term begins — one for every summer graduate from University of the Cumberlands.
The following students from the area completed a degree at the University of Cumberlands in the Summer 2021.
• James Runyon of Pikeville, who earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies
• Holly Ratliff of Virgie, who earned their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
• Billy Kendrick of Pikeville , who earned their Associate of Science in Criminal Justice
• Ronn Varney of Pikeville , who earned their Education Specialist in Principal
• Michael Kidd of Pikeville , who earned their Master of Science in Justice Administration
• Savannah Wright of Pikeville , who earned their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist
• Taylor Rowe of Pikeville , who earned their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist
• Anna Runyon of Pikeville , who earned their Education Specialist in Principal
• Hannah Lockhart of Pikeville , who earned their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
• Kenneth Adkins of Pikeville , who earned their Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership
• Kristi Adkins of Stopover, who earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in Human Services
• James Preston of Pikeville , who earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration
• Carla Pleasant of Virgie, who earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in Allied Health
• Kristina Goff of Pikeville , who earned their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
• Brittany Slone of Belfry, who earned their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
