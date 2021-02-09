Ice accumulation of one-fourth to one-half inch will make roads hazardous, if not impassable, throughout the seven counties of Highway District 12 at some point during the next few days. Although mixed rain and snow dominate the forecast, that could change as early as tomorrow morning, Wednesday, February 10. The sleety mix will freeze as it falls, coating roads and bridges with a layer of ice during a weather system that will last until Friday.
The National Weather Service in Jackson said 1-3 inches of snow is anticipated in addition to significant icing, leading to downed trees and power outages. Travel could be nearly impossible. People should stay indoors, especially Wednesday night into Thursday, when the heaviest precipitation is expected. The timing is different, depending on the county:
Lawrence County: 7 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Friday.
Johnson County: 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.
Martin, Floyd, Knott, Pike, and Letcher counties: 1 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.
“D12 Snowfighters are ready to ‘kick ice,’ as they say,” according to Sara George, Information Officer at Highway District 12. “We are talking about a serious threat to anyone who tries to drive in these conditions. This also changes how we prepare. Rock salt and liquid calcium chloride have their limits when it comes to significant amounts of ice on pavement. Plus, we must be ready for downed trees, utility poles, and power outages. Our employees may not have power at their homes, yet they will report to work. We prepare for the worst, and hope for the best.”
Once precipitation begins, crews work routes in A-B-C order. In other words, “A” routes are cleared first, “B” routes next, and so on. “A” routes are those most heavily traveled and/or ones that lead to medical facilities and are most used by first responders. (A link to county Snow Removal Priority Maps is included at the end of this release.)
When trees block roads, George said that people need to know the following:
If utility lines are tangled in a tree, highway crews must wait until the utility company frees them before removing the tree.
When cutting fallen trees, the roadway is cleared by moving the debris to the shoulder. Removal happens during the cleanup phase, after the weather event is over.
We do not remove trees after dark. It is too dangerous. During the 2009 ice storm, a crew was using its truck headlights for illumination while cutting a fallen tree in Johnson County. Another tree fell, breaking the truck windshield and missing one of our men by about two inches. If the situation is that dangerous, people should not be out driving.
If falling trees become frequent, crews may halt or reduce operations on the impacted route until the danger has passed, even during daylight hours. In that case, local Emergency Management officials will be notified, and a notice posted on our District Facebook and Twitter pages (KYTC District 12).
Treating roads at night is dangerous and less effective because heat from the sun is not present to assist in breaking up ice and melting snow. Overnight maintenance on C routes is limited to reduce the risk of operator injury and plow damage and to increase the effectiveness of resources.
Safety is the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s priority, and that includes its employees. Snow trucks are not invincible to inherent dangers of snow and ice. Keeping our crews safe and snowplows out of ditches means we have people and equipment necessary to clear the roadways.
During power outages, the District has generators for the garages. “However,” George said, “our people as well as the general public need to remember that when the power is out, we may not be able to get gas. That’s why it is so important to fill up your vehicles in advance of a predicted storm like this. Likewise, ATM machines will not work when there is no power, so if you need cash, take care of that before the storm starts.”
Traffic signals are affected by power outages. If you come upon a signal that is not working, treat it as a four-way stop. Keep in mind, too, that once power is restored, it can take time for all signals along a corridor to work in a coordinated manner.
The impact of this weather event will be prolonged over several days. “We ask for everyone’s patience,” George said. “It may take longer to get to your road. It may take longer to clear each road. Treating for ice, working cold spots, and breaking up ice take longer than plowing snow. We work as quickly as safety allows.”
Throughout weather events, the District posts general conditions on its Facebook page (KYTC District 12). For information about roads outside the District (such as the Mountain Parkway), as well as county-by-county Snow Removal Priority Maps, visit, https://transportation.ky.gov/sites/snowky.
