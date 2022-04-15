Members of The Dance Gallery’s Competition Teams attended the Contest of Champions Nationals Dance Competition at the ESPN Wild World of Sports at Disney World on March 4 of this year. All four Dance Gallery teams competed. The Senior Elite Team (ages 14-18) competed in Hip Hop with a routine called “Dancing on the People” and in Jazz with a Janet Jackson routine.
Many comments were made about their dazzling costumes in Jazz and all black look with hot pink shoes and gloves in the Hip Hop Division. They placed first in Jazz to become Senior National Champions.
DG Elite Team (ages 11-13) followed them with a ’20s routine called “Flapper Dapper” in the Jazz division and performed a fast moving Hip Hop number. Their jazz costumes were straight from the Twenties era, and they looked amazing.
“I love dancing for the Dance Gallery and dancing in Disney,'' said Bryleigh Thompson. “I can’t wait to go back.”
The Elite Team also placed first in both divisions and are National Champions.
The DG Jr. Elite Team performed “Revolting Children” based on the award-winning Broadway play Matilda. This team performed in the Musical Theater Division winning first! Their Hip Hop routine placed first, also giving them two National Championship trophies.
According to dancer Reagan Justice, “Dancing at Disney World has been one of my dreams since I was five years old. I got to travel with the studio and see our big girls dance! Ever since then I couldn’t wait for my turn! My turn finally came five years later, and it was the best feeling dancing on the stage and then seeing Mickey Mouse and Minnie come out at the awards.”
The Little Divas (ages 4-7) competed in Hip Hop with “Boogie Shoes'' and in Musical Theater with “Walk the Llama.” They walked away with two National Championships.
Mia Fields, Diva said, “I loved it. I can’t wait to do it again. I loved being a llama and I loved going to the M & M Store.”
The Dance Gallery is owned by Shurella Hall and Courtney Justice and is located at 6118 Robinson Creek Road on Robinson Creek. Their instructors are Mrs. Tiffany Owen, Mrs. Holly Wood and Mrs. Whitney Johnson.