Daytime closures scheduled in Phelps Area of Pike County for cross drain repairs; work begins Oct. 26

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of multiple daytime closures for cross-drain repairs in the Phelps area of Pike County beginning this week.
Here is a list of scheduled repair sites with dates:
• Ky. 366 MP 2.0 (2.0 miles East of Ky. 1499) Wednesday, Oct. 26
• Ky. 2059 MP 1.0 (1.0 miles Northeast of Ky. 194) Thursday, Oct. 27
• Ky. 2062 MP 2.0 (2.0 miles East of Ky. 194) Friday, Oct. 28
The routes mentioned above will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the date specified. Motorists are encouraged to pay close attention to signage in the area and to use an alternate route during this time.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to, https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12, or sign up for alerts via email or text by, visiting https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new, and look for the list of District 12 counties. Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.