The Delta Dental of Kentucky Foundation has committed to providing funding to Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) and other educational institutions and nonprofits across the state. These funds will directly benefit programs that serve underserved populations throughout the Commonwealth.
“Building a network of strong community partners like BSCTC is a priority for the Delta Dental of Kentucky Foundation,” said Delta Dental of Kentucky CEO Jude Thompson. “Through this network and others we are able to provide more services to at-risk, underserved and uninsured individuals within every county of our great state.”
The grant to BSCTC will provide an array of services and education opportunities for dental students and their surrounding communities.
BSCTC provides training and educational pathways that culminate in postsecondary certifications in more than 28 academic and technical programs and more than 200 industry-recognized credentials. BSCTC offers the only dental auxiliary education programs east of Lexington and the state’s only Community Dental Health Coordinator certificate program.
The financial support from the Delta Dental of Kentucky Foundation will create the East Kentucky Oral Health Training Center on BSCTC’s Mayo Campus in Paintsville. The planned center will feature 20 operatories and the latest technological advances in an oral health clinical setting for training purposes. The center will be the new home for the BSCTC’s Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene programs and will serve as the site for Central Regional Dental Testing Service (CRDTS). This will be the first time that dental hygiene students in Eastern Kentucky do not have to travel outside the region to complete clinical board licensure.