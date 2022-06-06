Movement toward a new building for the Pikeville Senior Citizens center continues.
During a special meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court May 24, county purchasing director Greg Fannin informed the court of the results of a bid opening for demolition of the abandoned building that housed the center.
The Pikeville Senior Center has been closed since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 due to structural damage caused by subsidence that made the building unsafe for occupancy.
“On May 13, we had a bid opening for bid number 23-2022 Pikeville senior citizens center demolition,” Fannin said. “There were five bids received with Billiter Construction as the lowest bidder on the project at $17,760.21.”
Upon the recommendation of Fannin, the court voted unanimously to award the demo project to Billiter Construction.
Initial plans call for the construction of a new building near the current location of the center, moving the building approximately 75 feet from the current location to more stable ground.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said this project continues to be a priority for the court.
“This center is extremely important not only to the seniors but to the senior citizens program,” Jones said.
Jones said he hopes to be able to announce construction plans soon.