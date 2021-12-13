Dr. Audria Denker, DNP, RN, has been named a fellow of the Academy of Associate Degree Nursing. Denker will serve as director of the southeast region for a two-year term.
Denker also sits on the Kentucky Board of Nursing.
The Academy of Associate Degree Nursing (AADN) recognizes individuals who model exemplary dedication to associate degree nursing education and practice and have worked as change agents to advance health and education through associate degree nursing.
Academy members are those actively engaged in associate degree nursing education or practice, with proven records of excellence in their institutions and a demonstrated commitment to the health of their communities.
The honorary academy fellowship recognizes those individuals who have worked to transform health and education through associate degree nursing throughout the breadth of their careers. Honorary fellows have worked in education and practice and other fields such as advocacy and service.
Denker, a 1988 graduate of Pikeville College, received an associate of science degree in Nursing, then continued her education by obtaining a master of science in Nursing and her doctoral degree in Nursing from Bellarmine University in Louisville.
Denker began her nursing career at Pikeville Medical Center (then Pikeville Methodist Hospital) in pediatrics before moving to Louisville. Denker then gained extensive clinical-practice knowledge and healthcare-management experience during 14 years as a pediatric-oncology nurse at Kosair Children's Hospital, a part of Norton Healthcare, in Louisville, including five years as the clinic manager of the Cancer Care and Renal Center.
She joined Galen College of Nursing in 2005, and she currently serves as executive vice president of Prelicensure Nursing (EVP). She is responsible for academic records, day-to-day program operations, staffing and workload, clinical operations, simulation and student support in her current position. Denker served as vp and chief people officer and served as vice president of Academic Operations for two years and as vice president of Student Affairs and Human Resources for two years. Denker also held the position of vice president of Development. She was responsible for special projects to grow new programs and build relationships between Galen and the healthcare community.
Denker has a seat on the Kentucky Board of Nursing (KBN). She is an active leader in numerous civic and charitable organizations. In 2000, she was appointed by Gov. Paul Patton to the Hemophilia Advisory Committee
for Kentucky's Commission for Children with Special Healthcare Needs. In 2009, she was named chair of the committee, a position she still holds.
She contributes her accomplishments to Pikeville College, which gave her the educational foundation for a successful career in nursing and her supportive family. Denker is the daughter of Burbon "Bud" and Gwen
Kendrick of Regina, the granddaughter of the late Helena Bailiff of Elkhorn City, and the sister of Lisa Daniels-Estep of Pikeville. She resides in Louisville with her husband, Brian, and her children Siera and Jeremy.