CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Soles4Souls announced Oct. 30 the location and safety details for this year’s Santa Train.
In lieu of the traditional Santa Train event, holiday gifts will be distributed at four Food City locations along the usual Santa Train route on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at each of the four locations. These precautions are being taken to best ensure the safety of the communities amid COVID-19.
The locations for gift distribution are:
• Shelbiana Food City #475
2138 S Mayo Trail, Pikeville 41501
• Clintwood Food City #892
410 Chase St., Clintwood, VA 24228
• St. Paul Food City #897
16410 Wise St., St. Paul, VA 24283
• Weber City Food City #820
3004 US-23, Weber City, VA 24290
For this year’s festivities, Team Santa Train will deliver Santa’s gifts to the Food City locations listed above. Local community members will be able to pick up children’s gifts from cars to minimize physical contact. Santa’s elves at each site will wear masks while handing out gifts, and attendees are encouraged but not required to wear a mask while in their vehicle at the pickup locations. Other aspects of the event, including contests and special guest appearances, will be conducted online via social media.
The Santa Train is sponsored by CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
More information about the event and gift pickup locations will be announced on the Santa Train’s social media pages. Attendees along the route can follow @SantaTrain on Facebook for periodic updates.
